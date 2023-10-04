Porto vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Porto vs Barcelona online and live stream
Porto vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Porto vs Barcelona matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 07:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Barcelona Statements
"We have to have a reflection and think that we have already abandoned all that. We have already won many things and we have two players in this squad who are current Champions League winners. We have to think positively and think that there is another squad. That's in the past.
"It's an opponent that likes the ball, but can also close down. They win a lot of physical duels. They have a lot of strengths and a lot of things to keep in mind."
"I don't think about that. Just the three points. I don't think that if we win we will be big in Europe or the opposite. It's the most important match because it's the next one. They are three important points, of course. It's a stage for great footballers."
"Of course it is. One dreams of playing here in the Champions League against a rival like Porto. It's always an opportunity. They are very big challenges, such as being competitive in Europe again."
"I'm looking forward to it. It is a positive challenge. We have no fear or hesitation. It's a moment of good soccer and good results. We are going to try to prolong it.
"I have learned not to be too euphoric when things are going well or too defeatist. I think I have to be emotionally stable, especially for the sake of the players. I think I'm pretty balanced emotionally and I try to convey that. We are learning to compete in different ways. I've learned to balance myself and deal with everything more naturally."
"That's a summary of what our team is. Experience, like Ter Stegen, Lewandowski, Gündogan... and youngsters, like Lamine, Balde, Fermin.... This makes the team flow. The mix of both is good for us.
