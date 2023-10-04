Porto vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Image: Barcelona

Stay tuned for Porto vs Barcelona live coverage here

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Porto vs Barcelona live, as well as the latest information from the Dragao Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Porto vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Porto vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Porto vs Barcelona matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kickoff time for the Porto vs Barcelona match on October 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 06:00 hours

South Africa: 07:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "Many players have a year's experience. Players who haven't won titles before have already won them. We have been working with them for longer. We have made good reinforcements. There is faith, there is hope that we can be at the level required to play and coach Barça. But we will see. We think so, but we have to prove it. It is an ideal appointment, against a historic club in a great scenario. Against a team with a great coach and with very good individuals."

"We have to have a reflection and think that we have already abandoned all that. We have already won many things and we have two players in this squad who are current Champions League winners. We have to think positively and think that there is another squad. That's in the past.

"It's an opponent that likes the ball, but can also close down. They win a lot of physical duels. They have a lot of strengths and a lot of things to keep in mind."

"I don't think about that. Just the three points. I don't think that if we win we will be big in Europe or the opposite. It's the most important match because it's the next one. They are three important points, of course. It's a stage for great footballers."

"Of course it is. One dreams of playing here in the Champions League against a rival like Porto. It's always an opportunity. They are very big challenges, such as being competitive in Europe again."

"I'm looking forward to it. It is a positive challenge. We have no fear or hesitation. It's a moment of good soccer and good results. We are going to try to prolong it.

"I have learned not to be too euphoric when things are going well or too defeatist. I think I have to be emotionally stable, especially for the sake of the players. I think I'm pretty balanced emotionally and I try to convey that. We are learning to compete in different ways. I've learned to balance myself and deal with everything more naturally."

"That's a summary of what our team is. Experience, like Ter Stegen, Lewandowski, Gündogan... and youngsters, like Lamine, Balde, Fermin.... This makes the team flow. The mix of both is good for us.

Barcelona's last lineup

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Koundé, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Gavi; Lamine Yamal, Joao Félix, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Last Porto line-up

Diogo, João Mário, Fábio, Carmo, Wendell, Franco, Varela, Eustáquio, Galeno, Iván Jaime, Taremi
How does Barcelona arrive?

Barcelona arrives to this duel after winning again in LaLiga, this time it was against Sevilla, a very close duel where Sergio Ramos gave them the victory with an own goal.

How does Porto arrives?

Porto arrives to this match after losing against Benfica by the minimum, in a very interesting match where both teams tried to win, but the locals ended up taking the advantage.

Porto vs Barcelona match will be played at Dragao Stadium

The Porto vs Barcelona match will be played at the Dragao Stadium, located in Brabant Porto, Portugal. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Porto vs Barcelona, matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at the Dragao Stadium at 13:00.
