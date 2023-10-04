Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan match for the UEFA Champions League.
What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan match for UEFA Champions League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Borussia Dortmund vs AC Milan of October 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 4:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on Star+.
AC Milan's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Mike Maignan, Fikayo Tomori, Malick Thiaw, Theo Hernández, Davide Calabria, Rade Krunic, Tijjani Reijnders, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leão and Christian Pulisic.
Borussia Dortmund's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
AC Milan Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to AC Milan's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Borussia Dortmund. French player Olivier Giroud (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Rafael Leão (#10) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Serie A. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 28-year-old goalkeeper Mike Maignan (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Wednesday.
AC Milan in the tournament
Like Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan is in Group F of the UEFA Champions League and is looking for first place in the group. They are in third position in the general table after 0 games won, 1 tied and 0 lost, they have 1 point. The Italian team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on September 19 against Newcastle United, it resulted in a 0-0 draw at the Giuseppe Meazza and thus they achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Borussia Dortmund players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Borussia Dortmund's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against AC Milan. German player Julian Brandt (#19) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Donyell Malen (#21) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Bundesliga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 25-year-old goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday .
Borussia Dortmund in the tournament
The Dortmund football team is in Group F of the UEFA Champions League with PSG, Newcastle United and AC Milan. They are in fourth position in the general table with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost, achieving 0 points. Wednesday will be their second match against a difficult team. Borussia Dortmund seeks to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. . Their last match was on September 19 against Paris Saint-Germain, it ended in a 2-0 defeat at the Parc des Princes and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Signal Iduna Park is located in the city of Dortmund, Germany. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 81,365 spectators and is the home of Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga. It was inaugurated on April 2, 1974 and its construction cost 200 million euros.