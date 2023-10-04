Antwerp vs Shakhtar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match
Image: Shakhtar

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:10 AM29 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Antwerp vs Shakhtar live streaming.

In a few moments we will share with you the Antwerp vs Shakhtar live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Bosuilstadion Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
1:05 AM34 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Antwerp vs Shakhtar live online

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Antwerp vs Shakhtar can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

1:00 AM39 minutes ago

What time is Antwerp vs Shakhtar matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the Antwerp vs Shakhtar match on October 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:45 a.m.

Bolivia: 10:45 a.m.

Brazil: 10:45 a.m.

Chile: 11:45 a.m.

Colombia: 10:45 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.

United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 10:45 a.m.

Paraguay: 10:45 a.m.

Peru: 11:45 a.m.

Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.

Japan: 10:45 a.m.

India: 8:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 3:45 a.m.

South Africa: 04:45 a.m.

Australia: 04:45 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 05:45 a.m.

12:55 AM44 minutes ago

Shakhtar Statement

Patrick van Leeuwen spoke ahead of this important clash: "They may be struggling to score at the moment, but they are still a team that wants to play soccer and create chances. They are comparable to us in this. We also create enough chances per game, but we don't score enough. Maybe it's fatigue that explains it: both our teams have busy schedules."

"The results are not what we want," Van Leeuwen admitted. "There is always pressure at a club like Shakhtar, but defeats give us more motivation than pressure. The defeat in the championship should not influence our performance tomorrow. They are two different competitions and the approach to a Champions League match is special. We will fight until the end for the victory."

"Very difficult, which takes much longer than before. This can lead to loss of concentration, but everyone is aware of this and manages the situation with great professionalism."

12:50 AMan hour ago

Antwerp Statement

Mark van Bommel said ahead of this second Champions League match: "Just: which team gets three chances in the first quarter of an hour when facing a wall? I think only two teams in Europe: Manchester City and Barcelona. Our job is to find that gap and we keep trying."

"Who did you get that information from, that we have to finish third? From the board? Look, we all have ambition," the Dutchman continues.

"To win the double, the Super Cup and to make our dream come true by entering the Champions League pools. The fact that we are here is already fantastic. But Barcelona, Porto and Shakhtar are three good teams. Even if they are not super-attractive, Porto and Shakhtar are top clubs in Portugal and Ukraine."

"We concede few chances, as we did last season, and we dominate possession. Personally I think a 0-0 is better than 4-4. Our task is to put the opponent in check. We have to break down a wall every time. Sometimes it's a bit slow, but it's not easy. Goals will happen. Few teams create three chances in the first quarter of an hour of a match. Maybe only Manchester City and FC Barcelona can do that."

12:45 AMan hour ago

Shakhtar's final lineup

D. Riznyk; G. Gocholeishvili, D. Chigrinskiy, N. Dismas, I. Azarov; A. Bondarenko, T. Stepanenko, H. Sudakov; O. Zubkov, D. Sikan, O. Kashchuk.
12:40 AMan hour ago

Last Antwerp lineup

Butez, Bataille, Alderweireld, De Laet, Avila, Ondrejka, Vermeeren, Yusuf, Balikwisha, Muja, Kerk
12:35 AMan hour ago

How does Shakhtar arrive?

Shakhtar comes to this match after losing to Vorskla two goals to one in the Ukrainian League, so they will go all out to beat the Belgian team.

12:30 AMan hour ago

How are Antwerp coming in?

Antwerp comes to this match after a goalless draw against Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League, the team will be looking to strike a blow and get their first win.
12:25 AMan hour ago

The Antwerp vs Shakhtar match will be played at the Bousilstadion Stadium.

Antwerp vs Shakhtar will be played at the Bousilstadion Stadium, located in Antwerpen, Belgium. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
12:20 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Antwerp vs Shakhtar, matchday 2 of the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The match will take place at the Bousilstadion Stadium at 10:45 am.
VAVEL Logo