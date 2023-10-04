Luton Town 1-2 Burnley: Late Larsen strike seals dramatic win for Clarets

Johann Brunn Larsen scored in the 85th minute to give Burnley their first Premier League win of the season as the Clarets defeated Luton Town 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Larsen cut in from the right and fired a superb shot into the top corner five minutes from time to settle a tense affair in Bedfordshire.

Burnley had taken a first-half lead when Lyle Foster calmly finished past Thomas Kaminski following good work from Sander Berge in first-half stoppage time.

Luton equalized on 84 minutes, Reece Burke heading on Tahith Chong's cross for substitute Elijah Adebayo to finish and it looked like the match would end in a draw until Larsen's late heroics.

With one win from their opening six fixtures, the Clarets had endured a tough start to the season but are now level on points with their hosts, the Hatters remaining 17th on goal difference.

Story of the match

Five minutes in, Taylor charged down the left and made his way into the area and he picked out Zeki Amdouni, but Tom Lockyer got a key block in before the Swiss could get a shot off.

Amdouni then forced Kaminski into a good save as his header towards the roof of the net as the Luton shot-stopper tipped it over to give another corner.

Burnley continued to enjoy a good spell of play and Josh Brownhill nearly opened the scoring as his curling strike flew just over the crossbar.

Again Amdouni was proving to be a big threat and he broke free towards the edge of the box only to shoot over, the Clarets lacking the finish needed to make the breakthrough.

Just past the half-hour mark, the Hatters should have opened the scoring. Chiedozie Ogbene steered Issa Kabore's cross just wide of the post from close range.

With halftime approaching, Burnley did make the breakthrough. Berge played a lovely through ball to Foster and the South African marauded into the box and beat Kaminski in the bottom corner.

Lyle Foster celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game for Burnley/Photo: Marc Atkins - CameraSport via Getty Images

The Luton shot-stopper had to be alert at the start of the second half as he saved from Luca Kolesho's half-chance.

At the other end, Morris, who has three of the Hatters' five goals this season, glanced a corner kick over the crossbar, coming inches away from leveling.

Jacob Brown had the hosts' best chance of the night as his header looped over Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and it seemed destined for the back of the net only for Josh Cullen to head the ball clear.

With 20 minutes to play, Vincent Kompany made a double substitution, introducing Aaron Ramsey and Brunn Larsen for Amdouni and Koleosho.

In the 84th minute, Luton finally equalize as Adebayo slotted home from close range but not even a minute later, Brunn Larsen won it as he cut inside on the right and scored into the far corner.

Elijah Adebayo scores the equalizer for Luton/Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Man of the match: Sander Berge

His signing from Premier League rivals Sheffield United is looking better with each passing match and he turned in a superb performance, using his physicality at every turn, got forward from his midfield position often and played Foster in for the opening goal.