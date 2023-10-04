Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Charlotte FC look to stop a six-match winless run as they make one last playoff push when the Crown host Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium.

A 2-1 defeat to New England four days ago saw Noel Buck open the scoring for the Revolution with Karol Swiderski equalizing in the 84th minute but Dave Romney won it a minute later.

The result leaves Charlotte, whose last victory was against defending MLS champions LAFC on August 26th, four points adrift of the final playoff spot with four matches remaining.

For Toronto, they have long been eliminated from postseason contention, sporting the fewest points (22), wins (four) and defeats (17) while giving up the second-most goals (51).

The Reds were surprisingly competitive with Supporters Shield winners FC Cincinnati as the Orange and Blue needed a 72nd-minute goal from Aaron Boupendza to earn a 3-2 victory.

Team news

Charlotte FC

Vinicius Mello (right lower leg) and Hamady Diop have both been ruled out while Ben Bender has missed the last two matches and his status for tomorrow's match is uncertain.

Toronto FC

The Reds will be without Sean Johnson (broken hand), Brandon Servania (lower body), Greg Ranjitsingh (knee surgery), Adama Diomande (lower body) and Deandre Kerr (back).

Latif Blessing is in concussion protocol, Raoul Petretta has back spasms and Lorenzo Insigne has not been in training. All three are considered doubtful to feature.

Predicted lineups

Charlotte FC: Kahlina; Uronen, Privett, Malanda, Byrne; Bronico, Westwood, Swiderski; Meram, Copetti, Dejaegere

Toronto FC: Gavran; Mabika, Bradley, Rosted; Petretta, Ibarra, Coello, Franklin; Osorio, Owusu, Bernardeschi

Ones to watch

Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

The Pole's next goal will be his tenth of the season, marking consecutive years that he has hit double digits and with a healthy Enzo Copetti, they could form a connection that gives Charlotte even more of an attacking presence.

Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC)

In all honesty, many of Toronto's problems lie at the feet of one of their Italian superstars and while he's tied for the team lead with five goals, nothing he does will salvage the season or the damage done to the organization.

Bernardeschi may or may not be with the Reds in 2024 but if he is, the first thing he must do is become a team leader beyond being in that category for goals scored.

Previous meetings

This is the fourth matchup between Charlotte and Toronto with the Reds unbeaten in the three all-time meetings, the last a 2-2 draw in April north of the border.

Federico Bernardeschi put Toronto in front after just six minutes from and just before halftime the lead was doubled as Michael Bradley flicked home Servania's pass.

The Crown battled back as Bender cut the lead to 2-1 with a 50th-minute goal and Kamil Jozwiak leveled with 20 minutes to play as each side earned a point.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Jenn Hildreth as the play-by-play announcer and Lori Lindsey serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.