FC Cincinnati vs New York Red Bulls preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New York Red Bulls continue their push for the playoffs as they travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati.

New York currently sits three points behind ninth-place Montreal for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference but with a game in hand on their Canadian rivals.

Last time out, the Red Bulls dropped a 1-0 decision to Chicago as Hassan Ndam was sent off early in the second half and less than a minute later, Georgios Koutsias scored the eventual match-winning goal.

Cincinnati clinched their first Supporters Shield in franchise history with a 3-2 victory over Toronto last Saturday as Aaron Boupendza scored the winning goal in the 72nd minute.

The Orange and Blue still have something to play for as wins in their final three games would equal the record for most points in a season with 72, held by LAFC in 2019.

Team news

FC Cincinnati

Midfielder Stiven Jimenez remains sidelined with a lower leg fracture while forward Arqiuimides Ordonez is back in individual training, but is doubtful as he battles a leg issue.

New York Red Bulls

Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir have been lost for the season with hip and back injuries, respectively.

Serge Ngoma (hamstring) and Steven Sserwadda (knee) remain sidelined while defender Hassan Ndam is suspended after picking up a red card against Chicago.

Predicted lineups

FC Cincinnati: Celentano; Mosquera, Miazga, Hagglund; Barreal, Nwobodo, Moreno, Arias; Acosta; Vazquez, Boupendza

New York Red Bulls: Coronel; Tolkin, S. Nealis, Reyes, Duncan; Luquinhas, Amaya, Edelman, Fernandez; Barlow, Manoel

Ones to watch

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

The clear choice for MVP, Acosta is tied with reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar and Giorgios Giakoumakis with 15 goals and he also has 13 assists.

Photo: Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

His assist on Boupendza's goal that sealed the Supporters Shield was fitting that the best player on the best team in the league had a hand in the goal that confirmed this.

Carlos Coronel (New York Red Bulls)

A big part of the Red Bulls stingy defense, having allowed the second-fewest goals in MLS, is due to their Paraguayan shot-stopper, who has seven clean sheets and 50 saves this season and he's shown his durability, missing just one game in three seasons since joining from Philadelphia.

Photo: Andy Lewis/Iconsportswire via Getty Images

Coronel led MLS with 13 clean sheets in 2021 and will need to play at that level if New York is to make their 14th consecutive playoff appearance, the longest active streak in the league.

Previous meetings

This is the third time Cincinnati and New York have faced off this season with the Orange and Blue winning both times, stretching their unbeaten run against the Red Bulls to five matches.

In July, Omir Fernandez gave New York the lead, beating Roman Celentano from the penalty spot in the 28th minute.

With ten minutes to go, Santiago Arias was fouled inside the penalty area, and after no call was initially made, VAR reversed the decision and a penalty was given.

Luciano Acosta stepped up to beat Carlos Coronel for his fifth penalty kick and the match looked as though it would end in a draw until the Orange and Blue found a winner in stoppage time.

Alvaro Barreal sent a cross towards the center of the penalty área which cleared everyone but Acosta. His cross from the other side forced an unsuccessful headed clearance from the New York defense.

Obinna Nbowodo was on hand to get to the ball and his shot towards the bottom corner slipped through Coronel's hands to give Cincinnati an unlikely win, their first in franchise history when trailing at halftime.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Tony Husband serving as the play-by-play announcer and Ross Smith as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.