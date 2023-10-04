New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The New England Revolution play for the second time in four days as they host the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium.

New England gave interim manager Clint Peay his first win since replacing Bruce Arena with a 2-1 victory over Charlotte, defender Dave Romney scoring 89 seconds after Karol Swiderski had leveled for the Crown.

Now third in the Eastern Conference, the Revolution host a Columbus side that is fifth in the standings but are the joint highest-scoring team in MLS with 62 goals in 31 matches.

The Crew are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches and could leapfrog New England in the standings if they hand the Revolution their first home defeat of the season.

Wilfried Nancy's men have won just three times on their travels but have qualified for the playoffs with a 1-1 draw against Philadelphia last Saturday.

Team news

New England Revolution

Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik could see his first action with the club while Ian Harkes missed Saturday's win over Charlotte as a precaution with a head injury.

Henry Kessler continues to make progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury but Damian Rivera (knee), Brandon Bye (ACL) and Dylan Borrero (knee) are all out.

Columbus Crew

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki is expected to return after missing the draw against Philadelphia with yellow card accumulation. Will Sands is out for the season with an ACL injury, last featuring in April.

Predicted lineups

New England Revolution: Edwards Jr.; Romney, Farrell, Jones; Polster, Buck, Kaye, N. Gil; C. Gil, Chancalay; Vrioni

Columbus Crew: Schulte; Amundsen, Camacho, Moreira; Yeboah, Nagbe, Morris, Gressel; Matan, Rossi; Hernández

Ones to watch

Dave Romney (New England Revolution)

Because of injuries, suspensions and international duty, New England's back-line has undergone major changes throughout the season with the wingbacks now being inverted.

Photo: Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos/Getty Images

One constant has been Romney, who has played every minute of the season in all competitions and his display against Charlotte, which included the match-winning goal, rightfully earned him a place in the Team of the Matchday.

Cucho Hernandez (Columbus Crew)

With 17 goals in 28 appearances across all competitions, the Colombian is in scintillating form and very much in contention to top the Golden Boot race as MLS' leading scorer.

Photo: Kirk irwin/Getty Images

Hernandez had eight goals in five matches in September, including a pair of hat-tricks. He tops the charts in goalscoring attempts with 137 and is one of the league's most dangerous offensive weapons.

Previous meetings

Earlier this season, Columbus and New England played out a 1-1 draw as Zawadzki's last-gasp goal canceled out Milos Degenek's own goal.

Borrero raced down the left wing and sent a cross to the middle of the box that found Giacomo Vrioni, but Degenek stuck out his leg to block the pass only to redirect it into the goal past goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Lucas Zelarayan floated a ball in the center of the box that Zawadzki headed past Djordje Petrovic just six minutes after entering the match to earn a point for Columbus.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Kevin Egan serving as the play-by-play announcer and Kyndra De St. Aubin as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.