Philadelphia Union vs Atlanta United: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Atlanta United host the Philadelphia Union at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as both teams battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia played out a 1-1 draw against the Columbus Crew as Nathan Harriel put the Union in front five minutes into the second half before Cucho Hernandez leveled from the penalty spot.

It was the fifth straight draw for Jim Curtin's side but victory here and a loss by Orlando could take them up to second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Atlanta ran their unbeaten streak to four matches with a dominant 4-1 win over Montreal, Xande Silva, Almada, Giakoumakis, and Edwin Mosquera all finding the back of the net.

Victory for the Five Stripes, who are third in MLS with 61 goals, rise as high as third in the standings.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

Leon Flach is getting a second opinion on his core injury and he could return this season, but this match comes too soon for the defender.

Jakob Glesnes and Jose Martinez should be restored to the starting lineup while Kai Wagner is out as the defender is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Atlanta United

Osvaldo Alonso and Machop Chol are confirmed absentees as both are suffering from leg injuries while Tyler Wolff also has a leg problem and is listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Blake; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdag; Uhre, Carranza

Atlanta United: Guzan; Wiley, Abram, Robinson, Lennon; Rossetto, Muyumba; Silva, Almada, Lobjanidze; Giakoumakis

Ones to watch

Previous meetings

In July, goals by Thiago Almada and Brooks Lennon either side of halftime powered Atlanta to a 2-0 victory.

The Five Stripes struck after just seven minutes, referee Ted Unkel awarded a penalty when Nathan Harriel fouled Giakoumakis but eventually reversed his decision.

Awarding a free kick instead, Almada shot it into the Philadelphia wall but the rebound fell to him to strike a half-volley that went through traffic, past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, and into the back of the net.

Almada was the architect of Atlanta's second goal, making his way into the box before laying the ball off to Lennon to finish past Bendik, who got an arm to the shot.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with Steve Cangialosi as the play-by-play announcer and Danny Higginbotham serving as analyst.

Kickoff is set for 7:30pm Eastern time.