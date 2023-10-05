Necaxa vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Necaxa vs Cruz Azul match?
This is the start time of the game Necaxa vs Cruz Azul of 4th October in several countries:
Where To Watch Necaxa vs Cruz Azul around the world
Country
Start Date
Local Time
TV Channels and Live Streams
United States
October 4, 2023
21:00 ET
TUDN, ViX,
Argentina
October 4, 2023
22:00
Bolivia
October 4, 2023
20:00
Brasil
October 4, 2023
22:00
Chile
October 4, 2023
22:00
Colombia
October 4, 2023
20:00
Ecuador
October 4, 2023
20:00
Spain
October 5, 2023
3:00
Mexico
October 4, 2023
19:00
TUDN
Peru
October 4, 2023
20:00
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Diber Cambindo. The current Cruz Azul striker has played a key role in the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Necaxa player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Édgar Méndez. The current Necaxa striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field. His great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, which is why he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Necaxa lineup:
R. Gudiño; J. Rodríguez, J. Cancellor, A. Peña, J. Cortés; H. Jurado, A. Andrade, F. Arce, B. Garnica; F. Batista, E. Méndez.
Cruz Azul's last lineup:
A. Gudiño; J. Escobar, C. Salcedo, W. Ditta; I. Rivero, E. Lira, C. Rodríguez, C. Rotondi; C. Antuna, Moises; D. Cambindo.
Background:
Cruz Azul and Necaxa have met on a total of 38 occasions (13 hydrocálidas wins, 8 draws, 17 celestial wins) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the visiting team. In terms of goals scored, Cruz Azul has the advantage with 51 goals, followed by Necaxa with 40 in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 3 of the Clausura 2023 where Necaxa beat Cruz Azul by the minimum.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Victoria is a soccer stadium located in the city of Aguascalientes, Mexico. It is the home of Club Necaxa, a professional soccer team that competes in Liga MX, the highest level of Mexican soccer. Victoria Stadium was inaugurated on August 10, 2003. It was built to replace the old Estadio Azteca, which had been the home of Club Necaxa for many years. The stadium's name pays tribute to the city of Aguascalientes and its history. The stadium has a capacity of around 23,851 spectators, making it one of the medium-sized stadiums in Liga MX.
They need to revive
On the other hand, the Necaxa team must get the three points from this early matchday to try to get out of the lower zone of the general table and get into the fight to be somewhere that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Necaxa has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points as the Puebla team would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from the city of Aguascalientes will fight to not pay the debt of two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
La Máquina's crisis
On the one hand, the Cruz Azul team must get the three points from this early match to try to get out of the lower zone of the general table and get into the fight to be in a place that will accredit them to be present in the final stage of the competition, also, at the moment Cruz Azul has a negative streak because they have not managed to get three points as the Puebla team would have liked and if they continue at this pace, the team from Mexico City will fight to not pay the debt of two million the next tournament due to the quotient table.
The Glorious Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Necaxa and Cruz Azul will face each other in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical grass of the Estadio Victoria.
Kick-off time
The Necaxa vs Cruz Azul match will be played at Estadio Victoria, in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
