Santos Laguna vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

Tune in here Santos Laguna vs Tijuana Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Santos Laguna vs Tijuana match.
What time is Santos Laguna vs Tijuana match?
This is the start time of the game Santos Laguna vs Tijuana of 5th October in several countries:
|
Where To Watch Santos Laguna vs Tijuana around the world
|
Country
|
Start Date
|
Local Time
|
TV Channels and Live Streams
|
United States
|
October 5, 2023
|
23:00 ET
|
TUDN, ViX,
|
Argentina
|
October 5, 2023
|
00:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 5, 2023
|
22:00
|
Brasil
|
October 5, 2023
|
00:00
|
Chile
|
October 5, 2023
|
00:00
|
Colombia
|
October 5, 2023
|
22:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 5, 2023
|
22:00
|
Spain
|
October 6, 2023
|
5:00
|
Mexico
|
October 5, 2023
|
21:00
|
TUDN
|
Peru
|
October 5, 2023
|
22:00
Watch out for this Tijuana player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Carlos Gonzalez. The current Tijuana striker has been a key player in the victories obtained this season, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's field, also, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to get the victory.
Watch out for this Santos Laguna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be center forward; Juan Brunetta. The current Santos Laguna striker has been a fundamental piece for the victories obtained in the campaign, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great capacity to distribute it in the opponent's field, likewise, his great right foot is a latent danger for all goalkeepers, so he will be important to obtain the victory.
Last Santos Laguna lineup:
M. Lajud; I. Govea, F. Torres, Dória, O. Campos, A. Cervantes, P. Aquino; E. Rodríguez, J. Brunetta, D. Vergara; H. Preciado.
Last Tijuana lineup:
J. Rodríguez, F. Contreras, N. Díaz, K. Balanta, D. Barbosa; A Martínez, C. Rivera, F. Madrigal, E. Armenta; K. Castañeda, C. González.
Background:
Santos Laguna and Tijuana have faced each other on a total of 24 occasions (9 warrior victories, 8 draws, 7 border victories) where the scales are largely tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goals scored, Santos Laguna has the advantage with 38 goals, followed by Tijuana with 31 goals in the statistics. Their last meeting dates back to Day 11 of the Clausura 2023 where Santos Laguna defeated Tijuana 3-2.
About the Stadium:
TSM Corona Stadium, also known simply as Estadio Corona, is an iconic sports venue located in the city of Torreón, in the state of Coahuila, Mexico. This stadium is the home of Club Santos Laguna, one of the most successful and popular teams in Liga MX, the highest category of Mexican soccer.
The stadium was inaugurated on November 2, 2009 and has become a symbol of success and passion for soccer in the region. It has a capacity of around 30,000 spectators, making it one of the most modern and comfortable soccer stadiums in Mexico.
For the second star
The Xolos de Tijuana, a team with a constantly evolving history, are determined to reach their second Liga MX championship. Since their arrival in the top flight of Mexican soccer, the club has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans and has proven its ability to compete at the highest level.
For a place in the qualification zone
The Santos Laguna team is immersed in an exciting quest to secure its place in the final phase of the tournament. With passion and dedication, these ball warriors have shown admirable play that has taken them to the top of the standings. Their determination on the field is palpable, and every match is an opportunity to shine and move closer to their goal.
The Glorious Liga MX
The emotions of Liga MX continue in the Apertura 2023 Tournament, the teams continue their way to obtain points to climb positions in the general table and close in the best possible way to qualify for the final phase of the competition and to fight for the title at the end of the campaign in December. In addition, these dates after the FIFA break will be important to arrive with a good rhythm and level for the league's break in October, thus avoiding delaying the process that the 18 teams have been working on since the competition restarted after the Leagues Cup. In this match, Santos Laguna and Tijuana will face each other in what will be a duel that will spark sparks from the mythical turf of the Estadio Corona TSM.
Kick-off time
The Santos Laguna vs Tijuana match will be played at Estadio Corona TSM, in Torreon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 Liga MX Match: Santos Laguna vs Tijuana!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.