Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

Follow here Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami match for the MLS.
What time is the Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Chicago Fire vs Inter Miami of October 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 2:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on Apple TV.
Inter Miami's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
Drake Callender, Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Jordi Alba, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Diego Gómez, Josef Martínez, Robert Taylor and Lionel Messi.
Chicago Fire's latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started the last game:
John Pulskamp, Andreu Fontàs, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Ben Sweat, Kayden Pierre, Rémi Walter, Felipe Hernàndez, Cameron Duke, William Agada, Marinos Tzionis and Johnny Russell.
Inter Miami Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Inter Miami's offensive attack and will be of utmost importance for them to win. Argentine forward Lionel Messi (#10) is a fundamental piece for the team because of his experience. He is a great player who takes advantage of his speed and agility to score. Another key player for the team is Sergio Busquets (#5) who plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist. He is another player with a lot of experience and has played against Chicago Fire multiple times so he will be key to defeating them. Finally, goalkeeper Drake Callender (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Inter Miami in the tournament
Inter Miami had a bad start in Major League Soccer, it is at the bottom of the tournament. Until week 34 of the tournament they have a total of 22 points with 9 games won, 6 tied and 15 lost. They are located in the thirteenth position in the Eastern Conference and if they want to obtain a better place they will have to win the game. Their goal is to stay among the top 7 places in the table to advance to the postseason. Their last game in the MLS was on September 30, 2023, they tied 1-1 against New York City FC at the DRV PNK Stadium and thus achieved another draw in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the match because they are a good MLS team and because of the experience their players have.
Chicago Fire Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Chicago Fire offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Inter Miami. Swiss player Maren Haile-Selassie (#7) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Wednesday. Forward Brian Gutierrez (#17) is another extremely important distributor of play on the court and is the team's greatest assister in MLS. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, 19-year-old goalkeeper Chris Brady (#34) is one of the best goalkeepers in the MLS. His height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Wednesday.
Chicago Fire in the tournament
The Chicago team had a good start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 9 games won, 10 tied and 12 lost, they have 37 points in the general table that puts them in eleventh position in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the season, it is hoped that they can maintain themselves during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Wednesday's game is important to move up the standings. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on September 30, 2023 and resulted in a 1-0 victory against the New York Red Bulls at the Red Bull Arena and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans behind them.
The stadium
Soldier Field is located in the city of Chicago, United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 61,500 spectators and is the home of the Chicago Fire. It was inaugurated on September 29, 2003 and cost 632 million dollars.