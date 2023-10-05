Tigres vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Tigres vs Toluca Live Score
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Toluca match for Liga MX
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
These are the broadcast channels in various countries:
- Costa Rica (9 pm): TUDN, ViX
- Dominican Republic (11 pm): ViX, TUDN
- El Salvador (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
- Guatemala (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
- Honduras (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
- Mexico (9 pm): TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Afizzionados, ViX
- Nicaragua (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
- Panama (10 pm): ViX, TUDN
- United States (11 pm ET): TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
Marcel Ruiz: player to watch for Toluca
Diego Lainez: player to watch for Tigres
Latest games between Tigres and Toluca
In total, both teams have played against each other 63 times; of which, the Felinos team has won 17 games, 16 have been tied and 30 have been for the Red Devils. The balance tips in favor of the Toluca team.
The last time this game occurred was in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2023. It was a series with many goals and many emotions, in which the two fought both in the first leg and in the second leg. The overall score ended in a 5-4 victory for the Tigres team.
In the regular season, the Devils obtained their most recent victory against Tigres precisely in the Clausura 2023.
Toluca's latest lineup
T. Volpi, B. García, A. Mosquera, V. Huerta, M. Araújo, M. Ruiz, C. Baeza, J. Gamboa, J. Angulo, J. Meneses, P. Raul
Tigres' latest lineup
N. Guzmán, J. Garza, D. Reyes, Samir, F. Ordoñez, R. Carioca, JP Vigón, D. Lainez, S. Córdova, R. Fulgencio y N. Ibáñez.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
- Central Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
- Assistant 1: Alberto Morín Méndez
- Assistant 2: Leonardo Javier Castillo Rodríguez
- Fourth Referee: Brian Omar Gonzalez Veles
- VAR: Diego Montaño Robles
- AVAR: Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
The match will be played at the Estadio Universitario
This was a World Cup stadium in Mexico 86, as a curious fact, it is well known because "La Ola" became popular there.
Do not miss a detail of the match Tigres vs Toluca live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.