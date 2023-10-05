Tigres vs Toluca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Photo: Tigres FC

11:00 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tigres vs Toluca live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the grass of the Estadio Universitario.

10:55 AM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Tigres vs Toluca match for Liga MX

The match will be broadcast on television on the TUDN channel, Affizionados and VIX+.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

These are the broadcast channels in various countries:

  • Costa Rica (9 pm): TUDN, ViX
  • Dominican Republic (11 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • El Salvador (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • Guatemala (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • Honduras (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • Mexico (9 pm): TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Afizzionados, ViX
  • Nicaragua (9 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • Panama (10 pm): ViX, TUDN
  • United States (11 pm ET): TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
10:50 AM2 hours ago

Marcel Ruiz: player to watch for Toluca

Watch out for Marcel Ruiz for this match. He is one of the best midfielders in Liga MX, he has contributed three assists and has had good individual plays. It was recently reported that he will be called up with the Mexican National Team for the next FIFA gameweek in October. We hope that Marcel will have a good performance for this match.
10:45 AM2 hours ago

Diego Lainez: player to watch for Tigres

Watch out for Diego Lainez for this match. The player from Tabasco is in good shape. He scored a goal in the Clásico Regio, and in his most recent game against Mazatlán, he also scored a goal and gave an assist, and was named Player of the Match. We hope that Diego Lainez will have a good performance for this match
10:40 AM2 hours ago

Latest games between Tigres and Toluca

In total, both teams have played against each other 63 times; of which, the Felinos team has won 17 games, 16 have been tied and 30 have been for the Red Devils. The balance tips in favor of the Toluca team.

The last time this game occurred was in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2023. It was a series with many goals and many emotions, in which the two fought both in the first leg and in the second leg. The overall score ended in a 5-4 victory for the Tigres team.

In the regular season, the Devils obtained their most recent victory against Tigres precisely in the Clausura 2023.

10:35 AM2 hours ago

Toluca's latest lineup

This was Toluca's most recent starting XI:

T. Volpi, B. García, A. Mosquera, V. Huerta, M. Araújo, M. Ruiz, C. Baeza, J. Gamboa, J. Angulo, J. Meneses, P. Raul

10:30 AM2 hours ago

Tigres' latest lineup

This was Tigres' most recent starting XI:

N. Guzmán, J. Garza, D. Reyes, Samir, F. Ordoñez, R. Carioca, JP Vigón, D. Lainez, S. Córdova, R. Fulgencio y N. Ibáñez.

10:25 AM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

For tonight's match, the referee team will be made up of:
  • Central Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
  • Assistant 1: Alberto Morín Méndez
  • Assistant 2: Leonardo Javier Castillo Rodríguez
  • Fourth Referee: Brian Omar Gonzalez Veles
  • VAR: Diego Montaño Robles
  • AVAR: Jéssica Fernanda Morales Morales
10:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Estadio Universitario

The Estadio Universitario, or better known as the Volcano, is located in San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León. It opened in May 1967 and can seat 42,500 people.

This was a World Cup stadium in Mexico 86, as a curious fact, it is well known because "La Ola" became popular there.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Toluca: seeks to return to victory

On the other hand we have the scarlet team that is in eighth position with 14 units; They have three games won, five tied and two lost. They will try to do everything possible to return to the path of victory
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Tigres: wants more points

The team led by Robert Dante Siboldi is in a very good moment and has had good performances. It is ranked second in the table with 20 points; They accumulate six wins, two draws and two losses.
10:05 AM2 hours ago

Activity continues!

We have a double gameweek in the Liga MX, Apertura 2023 tournament. Tigres and Toluca will face each other at the Estadio Universitario, in this great match on Matchday 11.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

