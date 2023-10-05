Molde FK vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Molde vs Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Europa League?
If you want to watch the Molde vs Bayer Leverkusen match, you can follow the game on TV on ViX, Paramount+
What time is the match between Molde vs Bayer Leverkusen in Europa League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this Bayer Leverkusen player
Victor Boniface has been Bayer Leverkusen's star player with eight goals and three assists in eight games played. The 22-year-old Nigerian striker has two goals and one assist in the last three games. He also scored in his last Europa League match.
Watch out for this Molde player
Emil Breivik, a 23-year-old defender who has nine goals and five assists this year. The player born in 2000 is an international with the Norwegian National Team and has not scored since last July 15 in a match in which Molde won 0-4.
How are Bayer Leverkusen coming along?
They are one of the best teams in Europe at the beginning of the season. Since the arrival of Xabi Alonso they have taken a step forward. They have not lost yet this season and have only drawn against Bayern Munich, the rest have been victories. In their last match they won 3-0 at home to Mainz and with 16 points they lead the Bundesliga. In their first match of the Europa League 2023/24 they beat Hacken 4-0, so they also lead group H.
How does the Mold arrive?
They have now gone three consecutive matches without losing and in their last match they thrashed Viking Stavanger 4-0. With 44 points, they occupy the fifth position in the Norwegian league, eight points behind the leader, currently FK Bodo. Meanwhile, in their first UEFA Europa League match they lost 1-0 in Azerbaijan against Qarabag. So right now they are third in group H with zero points.
Background
This will be the first time in history that Molde and Bayer Leverkusen will meet. Molde have faced German teams six times with a record of three wins, two draws and one defeat. While Bayer Leverkusen have played four times against a Norwegian team, all four were against Rosenborg and they won each time.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Aker Stadion, a stadium located in the city of Molde. It was inaugurated in April 1998 and has a capacity for 11249 spectators.
Preview of the match
Molde FK will face Bayer Leverkusen in the match corresponding to the second day of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League. Both are in Group H along with Qarabag and Hacken.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Molde FK vs Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Europa League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match.