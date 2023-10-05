Rakow Czestochowa vs Sturm LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Rakow Czestochowa vs Sturm Live Score Here
Speak up, Andreas Schicker!
"Now We have players with a similar profile to Hojlund, so in the case of Włodarczyk we were looking for someone who would give us an advantage in the penalty area. Although Szymon is also decent outside the area, his instincts in the area are not just something you can think of. can simply learn. There are characteristics resulting from our playing style that he needs to improve. For example, pressing aggressively after losing the ball. Szymon already is working on it, he is young and it will get even better."
"We offer conditions that help you achieve your goals. to develop. We know how to work with talent, and this has improved significantly in recent years. How do you learn? You can see, we work particularly well with attackers. We have top coaches in the context of working with young players, as demonstrated by outgoing transfers. Players are acutely aware that Sturm can be a stepping stone to the major leagues. At our training base, players have everything they need. From the fields and gym, to the medical team, to the medical team. is a nutritionist who is to available to players 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
"Getting to know the club from a scout's perspective is a great opportunity. Definitely a privilege. É It's good to see from the second row how the club works on a daily basis. As head of scouting, I was able to build a network and get to know the player market well, which I even use in my career. today. When I took on the role of sporting director, I was already in a position to become a sports director. I had a list of players in my head that we could sign. Furthermore, Sturm still uses the recognition methods I developed back then."
In 2020, we chose a new team-building strategy. We wanted to achieve success on the pitch by having a number of experienced players surrounded by young talent who would see Sturm as a great place to develop and from where they could transfer to better leagues, allowing us to sell them with profit. The secret is; balance selling players with profit and qualifying for the group stage of one of the European cups. Rasmus Hojlund's journey was exemplary. He came to us, he worked exemplarily and came out a better player. He took a big step in his career and now plays for Manchester United. Both sides are satisfied. As for Scouting itself, in this context it may seem trivial, but in fact it is not. Well, we established a detailed profile for each position, which suited the needs of the position. our philosophy and style of play. For the attacker, we wanted speed. We wanted a striker who was not just an executor, but also participated effectively in the construction of the plays. Now We've been watching Rasmus Hojlund for years. We spent a long time and we knew he would be the perfect choice for us. We also knew everything about his character because we had video connections with him and his family. Believe me, Hojlund is already here. I had an extremely strong mentality at 18. From the first day at Sturm, we knew we were facing a player destined for great challenges in football. It was also important that Sturm Graz helped him become a better player. We improved his game and Hojlund developed his strengths. When he shone last season, last summer, he was already We knew perfectly well that his next career move was unstoppable, which is why we sold him to Atalanta. Hojlund's mental attitude, technical ability, speed and strength in front of goal make him a striker with all the qualities necessary to succeed."
