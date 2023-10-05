Aris Limassol vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Aris Limassol vs Rangers match live?
What time is Aris Limassol vs Rangers match for Europa League?
Argentina 1:45 pm: Star +
Bolivia 12:45 pm: Star +
Brazil 1:45 pm: Star +
Chile 12:45 pm: Star +
Colombia 11:45 am: Star +
Ecuador 11:45 am: Star +
USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+
Spain 6:45 pm: ViX
Mexico 11:45 am: Star +
Paraguay 12:45 pm: Star +
Peru 11:45 am: Star +
Uruguay 1:45 pm: Star +
Venezuela 12:45 pm: Star +
Gers
Light Brigade
Major champions
7 - Sevilla
3 - Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid
2 - Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Göteborg, Parma, Feyenoord, Porto, Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt
1 - Anderlecht, Ajax, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Ipswich Town, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, Galatasaray, Valencia, CSKA Moscow, Zenit, Shakhtar Donetsk, Villarreal
Format
In the group stage, the clubs are divided into groups of four teams each. Each team plays the other three teams in the group in back-to-back matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.
The knockout stages consist of back-to-back matches, with the winner determined on the basis of the aggregate score. In the event of a draw on aggregate, criteria such as away goals can be used to determine the winner.
Rules
The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, the round of 16, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final. The group stage is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play round-robin matches. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.
The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the Champions League.
The Europa League includes clubs from different European leagues, as the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A often take part.
Europa League
The UEFA Europa League is watched by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. The matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.
The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive matches. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising twists and turns.
