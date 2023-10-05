Aris Limassol vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Rangers

12:45 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Aris Limassol vs Rangers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:40 AM2 hours ago

What time is Aris Limassol vs Rangers match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Aris Limassol vs Rangers of 5th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 1:45 pm: Star +

Bolivia 12:45 pm: Star +

Brazil 1:45 pm: Star +

Chile 12:45 pm: Star +

Colombia 11:45 am: Star +

Ecuador 11:45 am: Star +

USA 12:45 pm ET: ViX, Paramount+

Spain 6:45 pm: ViX

Mexico 11:45 am: Star +

Paraguay 12:45 pm: Star +

Peru 11:45 am: Star +

Uruguay 1:45 pm: Star +

Venezuela 12:45 pm: Star +

12:35 AM2 hours ago
Rangers
Rangers
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Gers

On goal difference, Rangers are in second place with three points. The Gers beat Betis 1-0.
12:25 AM2 hours ago
Aris de Limassol
Aris de Limassol
12:20 AM2 hours ago

Light Brigade

Aris Limassol, from Cyprus, are third in group C, still without a point. The Light Brigade, as they are known, lost 3-2 to Sparta Prague in the first round.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Major champions

Sevilla are widely regarded as the most successful club in the history of the competition, with numerous achievements, including back-to-back titles. They have won the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League seven times. However, other big clubs such as Real Madrid, Juventus and Liverpool have all lifted the trophy. Check out the list of tournament winners: 

7 - Sevilla

3 - Internazionale, Juventus, Liverpool, Atlético de Madrid

2 - Borussia Mönchengladbach, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Göteborg, Parma, Feyenoord, Porto, Chelsea, Eintracht Frankfurt

1 - Anderlecht, Ajax, Manchester United, PSV Eindhoven, Ipswich Town, Bayer Leverkusen, Napoli, Bayern Munich, Schalke 04, Galatasaray, Valencia, CSKA Moscow, Zenit, Shakhtar Donetsk, Villarreal

12:10 AM2 hours ago

Format

The UEFA Europa League is made up of several stages, including the group stage, round of sixteen, round of eight, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

In the group stage, the clubs are divided into groups of four teams each. Each team plays the other three teams in the group in back-to-back matches. The top two teams in each group advance to the knockout stage.

The knockout stages consist of back-to-back matches, with the winner determined on the basis of the aggregate score. In the event of a draw on aggregate, criteria such as away goals can be used to determine the winner.

12:05 AM2 hours ago

Rules

The UEFA Europa League is played annually and involves soccer clubs from all over Europe. It is the second most prestigious club competition in Europe after the Champions League. Clubs that failed to qualify for the Champions League or were eliminated in the early stages of the competition enter the Europa League.

The competition consists of several stages, including the group stage, the round of 16, the round of 16, the quarter-finals, the semi-finals and the final. The group stage is made up of several groups of four teams each, where they play round-robin matches. The top two from each group advance to the knockout stage.

The winner of the UEFA Europa League receives the Europa League trophy and has the right to compete in the group stage of the next edition of the Champions League.

The Europa League includes clubs from different European leagues, as the Premier League, LaLiga and Serie A often take part.

12:00 AM2 hours ago

Europa League

The competition was created in 1971 as the UEFA Cup and in 2009 was renamed the UEFA Europa League. Notable clubs such as Sevilla, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have enjoyed success in the Europa League over the years.

The UEFA Europa League is watched by millions of fans across Europe and around the world. The matches are often broadcast live and attract great interest due to the high level of competition.

The UEFA Europa League is known for its exciting moments, surprises and competitive matches. Smaller clubs often face more prestigious clubs, which can result in surprising twists and turns.

11:55 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Aris de Limassol vs Rangers live this Thursday (5), at the Alphamega Stadium, at 12:45 pm ET, for the Europa League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
11:50 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Aris Limassol vs Rangers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
