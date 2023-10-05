Aston Villa vs Zrinjski LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match
Aston Villa

3:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Aston Villa vs Zrinjski match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Paramount+, ViX

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

2:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Aston Villa vs Zrinjski match for Conference League?

This is the start time of the game Aston Villa vs Zrinjski of 5th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: Star+

Bolivia 3 pm: Star+

Brazil 4 pm: Star+

Chile 3 pm: Star+

Colombia 2 pm: Star+

Ecuador 2  pm: Star+

USA 3 pm ET: Paramount+, ViX

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+

Mexico 2 pm: Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: Star+

Peru 2 pm: Star+

Uruguay 4 pm: Star+

Venezuela 3 pm: Star+

2:50 AMan hour ago

Zrinjski's probable lineup

Maric; Corluka, Jakovljevic, Radic, Memija; Ivancic, Balic, Kozulj; Cuze, Ticinovic, Kis. 

Coach: Krunoslav Rendulic.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Speak, Watkins!

"I'm very happy with him and his commitment to the club is great. He's always ready to learn. He's still humble enough to work hard and always improve.

When he scores it's very good for the team. But when he's not scoring, he's always working well and doing his job as we demand of him.

I think he's getting closer to making the national team because he's started the season so well. Even when he didn't score in other matches, he was working very well."

2:40 AMan hour ago

Speak, Unai Emery!

"We must win. In the first game we played and lost, now the points are more important because we missed the first chance to take three points.

We have to fight, we have to fight against AZ Alkmaar, we have to fight again against Legia Warszawa and we'll need the points. The three points we face are an opportunity.

It's not about playing under pressure, it's about playing well, playing with character, trying to impose our idea and getting those three points.

I don't think it's a problem to play on Wednesday, Tuesday or Thursday and then on Sunday. We coaches are always demanding two players for each position.

We're always trying to manage the squad, playing different games and getting quality performances from different players. If we need to play the same players on Thursday and Sunday, they'll be ready and available. If not, we have to try to manage different players and get them minutes, be intelligent and demand the performance we need from each one.

It's more work for them and more work for me, preparing for each match, traveling, trying to be focused and with full energy for each match. But I want to play tomorrow, I want to play on Sunday and I have to be smart with the players, with the same or different players, to get the performance we need."

2:35 AMan hour ago
Aston Villa
2:30 AMan hour ago

Aston Villa's probable lineup

Olsen; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Ramsey, McGinn, Zaniolo; Jhon Duran. 

Coach: Unai Emery.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Plemici

Zrinjski from Bosnia and Herzegovina lead the group with three points. Plemici beat AZ Alkmaar 4-3.
2:20 AMan hour ago

Villans

Aston Villa were beaten 3-2 by Legia Warsaw. Without a point, the Villans are in fourth and last place in Group E.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Conference League

The UEFA Conference League is the third most important competition in European soccer, behind the Champions League and Europa League. The tournament is new, having its first edition in the 2021-22 season, with José Mourinho's Roma as champions. 

For UEFA, the competition has the premise of being more inclusive for more clubs. There are 184 teams, with 46 places allocated to teams eliminated from the other two competitions, and in the end, eight groups are formed, with 32 clubs. 

The first-placed team in each of the eight groups will be guaranteed a place in the round of 16. The other eight qualifiers will come from the matches between the second-placed teams from the group stage and the eight teams from the Europa League group stage.

The winner of the tournament gets a direct ticket to the Europa League.

2:10 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Aston Villa vs Zrinjski live this Thursday (5), at the Villa Park, at 3 pm ET, for the Conference League. The match is valid for the 2th round of the competition.
2:05 AM2 hours ago

