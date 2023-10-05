AEK vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Photo: AEK 

In a few moments we will share with you the AEK vs Ajax live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the OPAP Arena Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch AEK vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday, October 5, 2023

USA Time: 12:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AEK vs Ajax: match for the in Europa League Match?

This is the start time of the game AEK vs Ajax: of Tuesday, October 5, 2023 in several countries:

 

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Thursday, October 5, 2023

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

 In HBO.

Chile

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Thursday, October 5, 2023

11:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Thursday, October 5, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Thursday, October 5, 2023

18:45 hours

 In Movistar Liga De Campeones.

Canada

Thursday, October 5, 2023

12:45 hours

there will be no transmission

USA

Thursday, October 5, 2023

12:45 hours

In Paramount

Mexico

Thursday, October 5, 2023

10:45 hours

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Thursday, October 5, 2023

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Thursday, October 5, 2023

14:45 hours

 In Star +.
Players to watch

For AEK we have Orbelín Pineda, the Mexican has been a key player for Matías Almeyda. With 4 games he has scored 1 goal, being the generator of play, most of the goals, the ball passes before at the feet of Pineda. On the Ajax side we have Brian Brobbey with 5 games, he has scored 2 goals and is an important player in the Dutch team's attack, being a good duo with captain Steven Bergwijn who has scored 2 goals.

A moment to forget

Ajax is having one of the worst seasons as they are in 15th place with just 5 points, 5 games with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats with 7 goals scored and 10 conceded. The departures of Edson Alvarez, Timber, Kudus, Bassy, Jorge Sanchez and Daramy are really affecting the Amsterdam team. Their signings such as Josip Sutalo, Mikautadze, Carlos Forbs, Gaston Silva and Akpom have not worked out well. Besides, the goalkeeping problem without Rulli is being a headache, the Argentinean is still injured and the defense has allowed a lot of goals that are not key to win games, losing in their last game against Feyenoord by 4 goals to 0.
What a scare

The last Ajax game was a moment of terror for the fans, because there was an act where souls were ignited when the goalkeeper, Etienne Vaessen of Waalwijk suffered a collision in the head, product of a soccer play, several players joined in a circle to protect the integrity of the goalkeeper. The game was suspended and the Amsterdam team ended up winning by 3 goals to 2.
Mexicans in action

Many Mexican fans will be watching the activity of Mexican players Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro. Orbelan already had minutes in the first game in Europe against the English team, Brighton. He has not scored any goals or assists yet. Rodolfo did not have minutes in the previous game, and Pizarro is expected to start getting playing time in this match. Both were close to being in the Champions League. The former Inter Miami player had an assist in that game.
How do the teams arrive?

AEK comes from losing to OFI by 2 goals to 0. Their most recent victory was against Atromitos by 2 goals to 1. They started in the best way in Europe defeating one of the revelation teams against Brighton by 2 goals to 3. Ajax came from winning in a game of terror against Waalwijk by 2 goals to 3. Against Marseille they made a spectacular game of 3 to 3, being one of the best games of the season.

Meet the group

Group B of the Europa League is with Ajax, Marseille, Brighton and AEK. It will be a very interesting group, with the runner-up of the Dutch league, the runner-up of Ligue 1, the surprise of the Premier League, Brighton and AEK of the Mexicans Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro. 
The leader of the group is the Greek team with 3 points after beating Brighton away from home, Marseille is second by minimum difference with Ajax, which is third with 1 point each. 

 

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Europa League Match AEK vs Ajax Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
