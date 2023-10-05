AEK vs Ajax LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here AEK vs Ajax Live Score
How to watch AEK vs Ajax Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 12:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for AEK vs Ajax: match for the in Europa League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In HBO.
|
Chile
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
18:45 hours
|
In Movistar Liga De Campeones.
|
Canada
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
there will be no transmission
|
USA
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
12:45 hours
|
In Paramount
|
Mexico
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
10:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday, October 5, 2023
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Meet the group
The leader of the group is the Greek team with 3 points after beating Brighton away from home, Marseille is second by minimum difference with Ajax, which is third with 1 point each.