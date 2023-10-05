Hacken vs Qarabag LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Hacken vs Qarabag on TV in real time?
When is the Hacken vs Qarabag match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Hacken out of action:
In addition, the team from Hogmo come into the game on the back of two consecutive victories in all competitions, highlighted by the performance of Edward Chilufya, who scored twice last weekend to secure a 2-0 win for his team.
In charge of Hacken is Manuel Pellegrini, but the loss of All Turgott, Trpchevski and Laursen to injury is an invaluable loss for the home side. Hacken's starting line-up should be based on a 4-2-3-1 tactical system.
Sem desfalques!
Coach Brian Priske is at the helm of Qarabag's affairs and attention should be focused on Juninho, a member of the visiting squad who dazzled with two goals last weekend.
In addition, Gurban Gurbanov is not facing any unforeseen injury problems that could affect his fitness ahead of the trip to Sweden. Qarabag's opening tactical system is expected to be 3-4-3.
Qarabag's last matches:
Hacken in the last five games
Hacken:
A win this week would put Per-Mathias Hogmo's side in a prominent position in the group, representing a promising start.
Hacken go into the match with confidence, thanks to their good record in the Allsvenskan, where they are currently third in the table.
Qarabag:
In fact, the home factor could be crucial if Hacken are to qualify from Group H of the UEL. In the Swedish league, the team has 12 wins in 13 games at the Bravida Arena.
Already three points clear at the top of the table, Qarabag should go into the game with their sights set on a draw. Taking a point back to Azerbaijan will be a result to celebrate.
TIME AND PLACE!
In their last match, Häcken lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen. In their last match, Qarabağ beat Molde 1-0 with a goal from Leandro Andrade in the 55th minute.
Qarabag suffered, but did their homework in their Europa League debut. Hacken, meanwhile, had little to do against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and will be looking to bounce back in their first game in Sweden.
Atlético de Hacken and Qarabag meet next Thursday (04), in Sweden, for the second round of the Europa League 2023/24 group stage. The match takes place at the Bravida Arena in Göteborg, Sweden. The ball rolls from 3pm ET.
Champions League
Date: October 5, 2023
Time: 3pm ET
Venue: Bravida Arena, Göteborg, Sweden
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).