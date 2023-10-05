Hacken vs Qarabag LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match
Foto: Qarabag

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
3:00 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Hacken vs Qarabag on TV in real time?

Hacken - Qarabag
Champions League

Date: October 5, 2023

Time: 3pm ET

Venue: Bravida Arena, Göteborg, Sweden
Broadcast: Star+ (streaming).

2:55 AMan hour ago

When is the Hacken vs Qarabag match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Hacken and Qarabag will kick off at 16:00 BST at the Bravida Arena in Göteborg, Sweden, in the second round of Group H of the Champions League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
2:50 AMan hour ago

Hacken out of action:

Hacken go into the match with confidence, thanks to their good record in the Allsvenskan, where they are currently third in the table.

In addition, the team from Hogmo come into the game on the back of two consecutive victories in all competitions, highlighted by the performance of Edward Chilufya, who scored twice last weekend to secure a 2-0 win for his team.

In charge of Hacken is Manuel Pellegrini, but the loss of All Turgott, Trpchevski and Laursen to injury is an invaluable loss for the home side. Hacken's starting line-up should be based on a 4-2-3-1 tactical system.

2:45 AMan hour ago

Sem desfalques!

A solid defense is key to Gurban Gurbanov's strategy, conceding just six goals in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Coach Brian Priske is at the helm of Qarabag's affairs and attention should be focused on Juninho, a member of the visiting squad who dazzled with two goals last weekend.

In addition, Gurban Gurbanov is not facing any unforeseen injury problems that could affect his fitness ahead of the trip to Sweden. Qarabag's opening tactical system is expected to be 3-4-3.

2:40 AMan hour ago

Qarabag's last matches:

Qarabag have been in good form, with four games without defeat and 10 goals scored, the highlight of which was the win over Molde in the Europa League. Despite their disadvantage in the table compared to Bayer Leverkusen, goal difference is the only factor separating them, and they will be looking to overturn that.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Hacken in the last five games

In their last five games, Hacken have won three, drawn three and lost two. In terms of goals, two matches saw both teams score, while three did not. In terms of more or less than 2.5 goals, three games had more than 2.5 goals and two had less than 2.5 goals. Hacken scored nine goals and conceded eight in those five games.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Hacken:

Hacken got off to a difficult start in Group H of the Europa League, losing 4-0 against Bayer Leverkusen. However, given the early stage of the competition, there is still room to recover.

A win this week would put Per-Mathias Hogmo's side in a prominent position in the group, representing a promising start.

Hacken go into the match with confidence, thanks to their good record in the Allsvenskan, where they are currently third in the table.

In addition, Hogmo's side come into the game on the back of two consecutive wins in all competitions, highlighted by the performance of Edward Chilufya, who scored twice last weekend to secure a 2-0 win for his team.

2:25 AMan hour ago

Qarabag:

Qarabag suffered, but did their homework in their Europa League opener. Hacken, meanwhile, had little to do against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and will be looking to bounce back in their first game in Sweden.

In fact, the home factor could be crucial if Hacken are to qualify from Group H of the UEL. In the Swedish league, the team has 12 wins in 13 games at the Bravida Arena.

Already three points clear at the top of the table, Qarabag should go into the game with their sights set on a draw. Taking a point back to Azerbaijan will be a result to celebrate.

Foto: Qarabag
Foto: Qarabag

 

2:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Hacken and Qarabag is valid for the 2nd round of the Europa League 2023/24

In their last match, Häcken lost 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen. In their last match, Qarabağ beat Molde 1-0 with a goal from Leandro Andrade in the 55th minute.

Qarabag suffered, but did their homework in their Europa League debut. Hacken, meanwhile, had little to do against Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and will be looking to bounce back in their first game in Sweden.

In fact, the home factor could be crucial if Hacken are to qualify from Group H of the UEL. In the Swedish league, they have 12 wins in 13 games at the Bravida Arena.

Atlético de Hacken and Qarabag meet next Thursday (04), in Sweden, for the second round of the Europa League 2023/24 group stage. The match takes place at the Bravida Arena in Göteborg, Sweden. The ball rolls from 3pm ET.

2:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Hacken vs Qarabag live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive Europa League match between two teams: Hacken on one side. On the other is Qarabag. Follow everything about the duel between the clubs here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo