Olympique Marseille vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match

Where and how to watch Marseille vs Brighton online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Marseille vs Brighton match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 12:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 11:45 hours on Star+
US (ET): 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 5:45 p.m. on Movistar+
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 11:45 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Marseille's last lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Pau López, Chancel Mbemba, Samuel Gigot, Michael Murillo, Jonathan Clauss, Valentin Rongier, Jordan Veretout, Azzedine Ounahi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ismaïla Sarr and Iliman Ndiaye.
Ismaila Sarr, a must see player!
The Marseille winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue proving that he is one of the best in his position. The Cameroonian continues his development and has established himself as one of Watford's starters, after last season's good season in the EFL Championship, in which he managed to be a fundamental piece of his team. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of Marseille's forward line and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he has 2 goals and 2 assists in 7 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Marseille get here?
Olympique de Marseille continues the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season as one of the best teams in the league and with the best intentions of fighting for one more title in French football. Marseille is one of the biggest teams in its country and after having won one more title, it will seek to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Europa League, so its mission will be to qualify from the Group Stage and fight for the title of one of the top European competitions. Some interesting names in this group are Ismaila Sarr, Vitinha, Chancel Mbemba, Iliman Ndiaye, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Pau López, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes in the football year. Marseille enters the Stade Vélodrome to face Brighton in order to get their first victory in the competition and add three very important points for the next round.
Brighton's latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Jean Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Joël Veltman, Adam Lallana, Mahmoud Dahoud, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Simon Adingra.
Pascal Groß, a must see player!
The Brighton midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to start making himself noticed as the team's top assist in the attack. Now, after his time last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Brighton needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep Brighton among the best in the league. Premier League, in the previous campaign, he recorded 10 goals and 10 assists in 44 games.
How does Brighton arrive?
Brighton & Hove Albion is preparing for the 2023-2024 Premier League season where it will continue seeking the title of the highest category of English football and is running as one of the great candidates to fight for one of the tickets to the tournaments of the UEFA. Brighton finished in sixth position in the Premier League with 62 points, after 18 wins, 8 draws and 12 losses. They begin a new adventure towards the UEFA Europa League. They are running to try to get into the round of 16 and be a protagonist in the second highest European championship. Some interesting names in this group are Lewis Dunk, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma and Danny Welbeck, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the team's hopes for the rest of the football season. Brighton will try again and maintain a solid project with the same coaching staff and a large part of the squad from last season, so a lot is expected of them in search of their second Premier League.
Where's the game?
The Stade Vélodrome located in the city of Marseille will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 67,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Marseille vs Brighton match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Stade Vélodrome, at 12:45 am.