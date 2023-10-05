Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos live corresponding to the Group Stage of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024, in addition to the most recent information emerging from the Sammy Ofer Stadium.
Where and how to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos online and live in the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos match in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Paramount+, VIX+
Spain: 20 hours on Movistar+
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+
Peru: 14 hours on Star+
Uruguay: 16 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on Star+
Last Panathinaikos lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Jean Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Joël Veltman, Adam Lallana, Mahmoud Dahoud, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Bernard.
Abner, a must see player!
The Panathinaikos forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 8 goals and 17 assists last season with the team. What Abner must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with his new teammates such as Andraz Sporar to create a fearsome offense and maintain the good rhythm of the season.
How does Panathinaikos arrive?
Panathinaikos arrives after finishing the 2022-2023 season in third place in the Super League Greece and outside the positions that qualify for the Champions League, the team finished with 78 points in the league. Some interesting players in this squad are Bernard, Andraz Sporar, Filip Djuricic, Zeca, Rubén Pérez, Juankar and Alberto Brignoli. Panathinaikos has a great depth in its squad and it has begun to give the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in its first games against AEK and PAOK. For this season the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Greek Super League title and seek a place in the UEFA Champions League. The current Cup champion will want to fight for the two-time championship and achieve the double at the end of the current season. Currently the team is in third place in the LEAGUE with 9 points, after 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses.
Maccabi's last lineup!
This is the latest team lineup: Itamar Nitzan, Sean Goldberg, Abdoulaye Seck, Pierre Cornud, Daniel Sundgren, Mahmoud Jaber, Show, Dean David, Anan Khalaili, Frantzdy Pierrot and Tjaronn Chery.
Tjaronn Chery, a must see player!
The Maccabi Haifa midfielder arrives as one of the great references and will seek to begin to make himself noticed as the team's top assister in the attack. Now, after passing through last season, he is running to be one of the top references in the midfield that Maccabi Haifa needs and his contribution will be very important for the future and the search to keep the team among the best in In the Ha'Al League, in this campaign, he has registered 3 goals and 6 assists in 13 games.
How does Maccabi get here?
Maccabi Haifa enters this duel looking to continue developing its quality as a team for the next season of the Ligat ha'Al, after finishing in first place in the highest category of Israeli soccer with 62 points, after 20 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses to become the champion and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Maccabi Haifa presents itself with a renewed squad among which some interesting players stand out such as Tjaronn Chery, Dia Saba, Frantzdy Pierrot, Anan Khalaili, Shon Goldberg and Sharif Kaiuf. Maccabi Haifa is a powerhouse in Israeli football and is a great team that is constantly fighting for the Ligat ha'Al title. They will seek to give their best game and begin to have more clarity regarding the squad and lineup with which they will continue. fighting to show the best this season.
Where's the game?
The Sammy Ofer Stadium located in the city of Haifa will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path in the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has capacity for 30,900 fans and was inaugurated in 2014.
Welcome!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Maccabi Haifa vs Panathinaikos match, corresponding to the Group Stage Game of the UEFA Europa League 2023-2024. The match will take place at the Sammy Ofer Stadium, at 3 p.m.