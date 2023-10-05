TSC Backa Topola vs Olympiacos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here TSC Backa Topola vs OlympiacosLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this TSC Backa Topola vs Olympiacos match.
How to watch TSC Backa Topola vs Olympiacos Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Backa Topola vs Olympiacos live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Benoit Bastien will be the referee for the match, with Hicham Zakrani and Aurélien Berthomieu as assistants. The VAR will be controlled by Benoit Millot, with Nicolas Danos assisting, as well as the entire refereeing team from France.
Probable Olympiacos
Olympiacos' probable team for the match is: Paschalakis, Rodinei, Ndoj, Freire and Ortega; Alexandropoulos, Camara, Biel, Fortounis and Podence; El Kaabi.
Probable Backa Topola
Backa's probable team for the match is: Simic, Cvetkovic, Antonic, Stojic, Calusic and Petrovic; Radin, Kuveljic and Stanic; Jovanovic and Djakovac.
Maximum force!
Both teams will go into the match at full strength, able to use their best players.
Championships!
In the Serbian league, Backa Topola have 20 points, two below Partizan and two above Red Star. In the Greek Super League, Olympiacos are top on 19 points, five clear of PAOK. In Europa League Group A, West Ham lead the way with three points, level with Freiburg, while Olympiacos and Backa Topola have no points.
Last Matches: Olympiacos
Olympiacos come into the game on the back of three wins. On Sunday (24), at home, they won 4-0 against Kifisia, with goals from El Kaabi, Podence, Jovetic and Iborra. On Wednesday (27), at home, the win was 4-1 over Aris, with goals from Brabec (own goal), El Kaabi (2) and Jovetic, while Pardo added a goal. And on Sunday (01), away from home, they won 3-0 against Giannina, with goals from Podence (2) and Rodinei.
Last Matches: Backa Topola
Backa Topola come into the match with one win, one loss and one draw. On September 16, at home, they won 6-3 against Zeleznicar Pancevo, with goals from Dakovac (2), Stanic, Cvetinovic, Pantovic and Vulic, while Dordevic (2) and Susnjar scored. On Thursday (21), away from home, the defeat came 3-1 to West Ham, with Stanic opening the scoring, Kudus equalizing and turning the game around, and Soucek closing the account. And on Saturday (30), away to Mladost Lucani, Pantovic opened the scoring and Tumbasevic equalized.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: TSC Backa Topola x Olympiacos Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.