Toulouse vs LASK LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Toulouse vs LASKLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toulouse vs LASK match.
How to watch Toulouse vs LASK Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Toulouse vs LASK live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and ViX, Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Nicholas Walsh will be the referee for the match, with Graeme Stewart and Calum Spence. The VAR will be led by John Beaton, with Steven McLean as assistant, with all the referees coming from Scotland.
Probable LASK
LASK's probable team for the match is: Lawal, Luckender, Ziereis and Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Hovarth and Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj and Havel.
Probable Toulouse
Toulouse's probable team for the match is: Restes, Desler, Diarra, Nicolaisen and Suazo; Sierro, Casseres, Donnum, Schmidt and Gelabert; Dallinga.
Injuries
Toulouse will be without the suspended Logan Costa and the injured Skytta, Zanden, Aboukhlal and Cissoko, while LASK will be without the injured Anselm, Letard, Taoui and Lenny Pintor.
Group E
In Ligue 1, Toulouse are in 11th place with nine points, tied with Olympique, Le Havre and Montpellier. In the Austrian league, LASK are third with 15 points, one above Austria Klagenfurt and six below Sturm. In Group E of the competition, Toulouse have one point, tied with Union, while LASK have no points and Liverpool lead the way with three points.
Last Matches: LASK
LASK, on the other hand, have a draw, a win and a loss. The draw came on Sunday (24) at home to Hartberg. On Wednesday (27), away from home, they won 3-0 against Imst, with goals from Luckeneder, Goiginger and Ba. And on Sunday (30), away to Wolfsberg, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Bamba and Rieder, while Goiginger pulled one back.
Last Matches: Toulouse
Toulouse come into this match with one draw, one defeat and one win in their last games. On Thursday (21), away from home, the draw was 1-1 with Union Saint Gilleoise, with Dallinga opening the scoring and Amoura equalizing, in the Europa League. On Sunday (24), away from home, the defeat came 2-1 to Lens, with Gelabert opening the scoring, Said equalizing and Guilavogui turning the game around. And on Sunday (01), at home, they won 3-0 against Metz, with goals from Schmidt, Dallinga and Magri.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Europa League match: Toulouse vs LASK Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.