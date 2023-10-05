Sporting Lisboa vs Atalanta LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Sporting Lisboa
Antonio Adán, Ousmane Diomande, S. Coates, Goncalo Inacio, R. Esagaio, M. Hjulmand, H. Morita, Nuno Santos, Marcus Edwards, V. Gyokeres, Pedro Goncalves.
Last lineup Atalanta
Juan Musso, Berat Djimsiti, Rafael Tolói, Éderson José dos Santos, Marten de Roon, Teun Koopmeiners, Charles De Ketelaere, Ademola Lookman, Matteo Ruggeri, Davide Zappacost, Giorgio Scalvini.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this match between Sporting Lisboa vs Atalanta will be Alejandro Hernández; José Naranjo first line; Diego Sanchez Rojo, second line; Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, fourth assistant.
How does Atalanta arrive?
On the other hand, Italian side Atalanta is not at its best in Serie A and is currently in 6th place in its local league, 5 points behind first place. In their most recent match, they played to a goalless draw against Juventus. In Europa League, they had a winning debut in their presentation against Rakow Czestochowa by a score of 2-0. With 3 points and 2 goals, the Italians lead Group D, while Sporting Lisbon is in second place.
How does Sporting Lisboa arrive?
Sporting Lisbon will make their home debut in another edition of the Europa League on Thursday and, although they start as one of the favorites in sector D, the Portuguese should not be confident. The green-and-whites have had an excellent start to the season in the Portuguese league, and remain in first place with six wins, one draw and no defeats. In their most recent match, Sporting Lisbon won against Farense. As for the Europa League, the Lions also debuted with a victory over Sturm Graz, with a score of 2-1.
Matchday 2
The best club tournaments are back and in this almost weekend, we continue the soccer activity with the Europa League in its second matchday of Group D, where the Portuguese team, Sporting Lisbon, and the Italian club, Atalanta will face each other. Both will want to continue their unbeaten run in this European competition. Will Sporting Lisbon be able to win or will the visitors Atalanta do it?
The match will be played at the Jose Alvelade Stadium
The Sporting Lisbon - Atalanta match will be played at the Jose Alvelade stadium, in Lisbon, Portugal. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:45 pm (ET).
