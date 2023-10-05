Betis vs Sparta Praha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Betis vs Sparta Praha live here
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Betis vs Sparta Praha live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Betis vs Sparta Praha live online
The match will be televised on ESPN.
Betis vs Sparta Praha can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Betis vs Sparta Praha can be tuned in from Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Watch out for this Sparta Praha player
Jan Kuchta, forward. At 26 years old, this player is being one of the most important players for the team, with 5 goals in the season, it is expected that the number will increase in a big way, besides showing off in European competitions is always a great opportunity to be observed at international level.
Watch out for this Betis player
Isco Alarcon, midfielder. Experienced player, if he knows something is to play European competitions, as he has played several with Real Madrid, the player after a time of uncertainty, found in Betis a great team to achieve extraordinary things, now that they need the victory, it is likely to see a great show of this player.
¡Que levante la mano quien quiera que llegue ya mañana! 🙌😀 pic.twitter.com/eilX71EpNe— Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) October 4, 2023
Latest Sparta Praha lineup
Vindahl, Vitik, Panak, Sorensen, Preciado, Sadilek, Laci, Rynes, Birmancevic
Last alignment of Betis
Bravo, Bellerin, Pezzella, Bartra, Miranda, Rodriguez, Roca, Diao, Isco, Rodri, Perez.
Background
There is no history of the clash between Betis vs Sparta Praha, both come to the Europa League duel with a victory, on the part of the LaLiga team, they come from beating Valencia 3-0, while Sparta Praha, had a more complicated match beating Viktoria Plzen 2-1, it will certainly be an interesting duel and goals.
Arbitration quartet
To be confirmed.
Sparta Praha wants to maintain its unbeaten record
Sparta Praha is one of the great teams in the Czech League, a team with few spotlights that last season dominated their league and that allowed them to be playing in these instances, in the current season, the team started in a great way and maintains a great undefeated, after ten rounds in their league, Sparta Praha has 26 points, placing them in the first position, In their first group match in the Europa League, they had a great match that they ended up winning by a score of 3-2, visiting Betis is undoubtedly the most important match that the team will play in this phase, if they get the three points, they would already be six points ahead and that will allow them to better manage the team, Sparta Praha has a lot to win and without fear of anything, they will go out to give their best version.
Betis with an important task
Betis has worked in a great way in previous seasons, their perseverance has led them to compete in European competitions, but it is no longer enough just to play them, the fans want to see the team play finals, for this season, the team started the season a little irregular, getting unfavorable results to be in the top positions, the team has quality in the squad and will surely get to be again in qualifying places, At the moment the team in LaLiga is in seventh place with 12 points, in its first Europa League match, Betis lost against Rangers by the minimum difference, now in the second day, it has the task of getting the victory if it does not want to get six points behind its rival, in this tournament defeats have great consequences and that is why the team must go out looking for the victory.
Important duel in group C
The UEFA Europa League is usually a very complicated tournament where a mistake is not forgiven, there are constantly surprises in the scores and that in the group stage makes the classification is assured until the last match, the match Betis vs Sparta Praha, faces the leader vs the last place, although they have barely played a duel, it is in this when things are settling.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Betis vs Sparta Praha in the UEFA Europa League 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio Benito Villamarin at 12:45 PM ET.