Freiburg vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here Freiburg vs West Ham Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Freiburg vs West Ham match for the UEFA Europa League.
What time is the Freiburg vs West Ham match for UEFA Europa League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Freiburg vs West Ham of October 5th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:45 AM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:45 PM on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and ViX.
Spain: 6:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:45 AM on HBO Max.
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star+.
West Ham's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, James Ward-Prowse, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Freiburg's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Noah Atubolu, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kenneth Schmidt, Lukas Kübler, Roland Sallai, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan.
Noah Atubolu, Philipp Lienhart, Matthias Ginter, Kenneth Schmidt, Lukas Kübler, Roland Sallai, Nicolas Höfler, Maximilian Eggestein, Lucas Höler, Vincenzo Grifo and Ritsu Doan.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brighton. The Brazilian player Lucas Paquetá (#10) is a great midfielder who is recognized as the team's highest scorer and as a great leader on the field. His ability to control the ball and create plays has been invaluable to his team and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch that is extremely important, his great ball control makes him the team's greatest assister. Finally, 30-year-old goalkeeper Alphonse Areola (#23) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to save almost any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
West Ham in the tournament
Like Freiburg, West Ham is in Group A of the UEFA Europa League and is looking for first place in the group. They are in first position in the general table after 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, they have 3 points. The English team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on September 21 against TSC Backa Topola, it resulted in a 3-1 victory at the London Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Freiburg
The next three players are considered key to Freiburg's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against West Ham. German player Lucas Höler (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Thursday. Midfielder Vincenzo Grifo (#32) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Bundesliga. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 21-year-old goalkeeper Noah Atubolu (# 1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Bundesliga, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Thursday .
Freiburg in the tournament
The Freiburg football team is in Group A of the UEFA Europa League with TSC, Olympiacos and West Ham. They are in second position in the general table with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost, achieving 3 points. Thursday will be their second game against a difficult team. Freiburg is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and try to place itself in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last match was on September 21 against Olympiakos, it ended in a 3-2 victory at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Europa Park Stadion is located in the city of Freiburg, Germany. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 34,700 spectators and is the home of Freiburg of the Bundesliga. It was inaugurated on October 7, 2021 and cost 76 million euros to build.