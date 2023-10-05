Villarreal vs Rennes LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch UEFA Europa League Match
Image: Villarreal

3:00 AMan hour ago

2:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Villarreal vs Rennes online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Villarreal vs Rennes can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

2:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match Villarreal vs Rennes matchday 2 of the Europa League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the Villarreal vs Rennes match on October 4, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 06:00 hours

South Africa: 07:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

2:45 AMan hour ago

Villarreal Statements

Pacheta spoke ahead of this important match: "We have been playing a series of matches and we are getting to know the squad. We are building a team to win. From match to match I don't think there will be too many changes from now on. We are going to repeat some players, but as long as they are in great shape and will respond. If there are any problems, we will evaluate them. Gerard is much better and I don't rule him out. Parejo will be in the starting line-up, without a doubt. Juan Foyth won't make it, he'll be out along with Coquelin and Denis."

"It's a young team. The two midfielders, especially Mati, is a top team in Europe. An average of 32 years old. Their full-backs are vertical and their attack very dynamic. They are aggressive in attack and go very well into space. We will have to be very attentive and not give them anything. We are getting better and better with the ball to set the tempo. They haven't lost but one day they have to lose. Villarreal is Villarreal and we are in a position to win".

2:40 AMan hour ago

Latest Rennes line-up

Mandanda; Spence, Omari, Theate, Theate, Truffert; Doku, Santamaria, Majer, Bourigeaud; Kalimuendo, Salah
2:35 AMan hour ago

Last Villarreal lineup

Jörgensen; Foyth, Albiol, Gabbia, Pedraza; Capoue, Parejo, Álex Baena, Yeremy Pino, Morales, Sørloth
2:30 AMan hour ago

How is Rennes coming along?

Rennes defeated Nantes by three goals to one, a very lively match where the locals imposed themselves in a great way in Ligue 1 and got the victory.

2:25 AMan hour ago

How is Villarreal coming?

Villarreal had a very quiet match against Getafe, however, despite being sent off, they managed to keep a clean sheet and split the points.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Villarreal vs Rennes match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica

The Villarreal vs Rennes match will be played at the Estadio de la Cerámica, located in Villarreal, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Villarreal vs Rennes live stream of Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica at 13:00.
VAVEL Logo