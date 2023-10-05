Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy in a MLS
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy match in the MLS.
What time is Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy match for MLS?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy of October 04th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 23:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 06:30 hours
Mexico: 8:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 23:30 hours
Chile: 23:30 hours
Colombia: 21:30 hours
Peru: 21:30 hours
USA: 10:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 9:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 23:30 hours
Paraguay: 10:30 p.m. ET
Spain: 06:30 hours
Where and how to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy live
The match will be broadcast on Apple TV.
If you want to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy live, it will be streamed MLS Pass on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy live, it will be streamed MLS Pass on Apple TV.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this Galaxy player
The 24 year old midfielder from Spain, Ricard Puig has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the US league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Spain midfielder Ricard Puig, the midfielder will play his 29th game in his local league, in the past he played 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 2 goals in the U.S. league and 5 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 28 MLS games.
Watch out for this Seattle player
USA attacker, 28-year-old Jordan Morris has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the USA league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
USA attacker, Jordan Morris, the attacker will play his 25th game in his local league, in the past he played 26 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 7 goals in the USA league and 10 assists, currently he has 10 goals and 2 assists in 23 games.
How are the Galaxy doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 4-3 against Minnesota United FC, having a streak of 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LA Galaxy 3 - 3 Portland Timbers, Sep. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Austin FC 3 - 3 LA Galaxy, Sept. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 4 - 3 Minnesota United FC, Sep. 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 4 - 2 LA Galaxy, Sept. 16, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC, Sept. 10, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 3 - 3 Portland Timbers, Sep. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Austin FC 3 - 3 LA Galaxy, Sept. 24, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 4 - 3 Minnesota United FC, Sep. 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 4 - 2 LA Galaxy, Sept. 16, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 2 - 2 St. Louis CITY SC, Sept. 10, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
How is Seattle doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last matches, their best result was the 1-2 against Colorado Rapids, having a streak of 2 wins, 3 draws and 0 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nashville SC 0 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Colorado Rapids 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
FC Dallas 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Sept. 16, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2 - 2 Portland Timbers, Sept. 2, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Austin FC 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 30, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Nashville SC 0 - 0 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 30, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer.
Colorado Rapids 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Sep. 20, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
FC Dallas 1 - 1 Seattle Sounders FC, Sept. 16, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 2 - 2 Portland Timbers, Sept. 2, 2023, Major League Soccer USA
Austin FC 1 - 2 Seattle Sounders FC, Aug. 30, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Seattle Sounders vs LA Galaxy, an MLS match. The match will take place at Lumen Field, at 8:30 pm.