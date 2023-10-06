Al-Nassr vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Al-Nassr 

1:30 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Abha match live?

If you want to watch the game Al-Nassr vs Abha live on TV, your options is: Fox Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes

If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

1:25 AM2 hours ago

What time is Al-Nassr vs Abha match for Saudi Pro League?

This is the start time of the game Al-Nassr vs Abha of 6th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Bolivia 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Brazil 12 pm: DAZN, Shahid

Chile 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Colombia 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Ecuador 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

USA 11 am ET: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2

Spain 7 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Mexico 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Paraguay 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

Peru 10 am: Shahid, DAZN

Uruguay 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN

Venezuela 11 am: Shahid, DAZN

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Abha

Ciprian Tatarusanu, Saleh Al-Qumaizi, Mohammad Naji, Fabián Noguera, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Zakaria Sami, Uros Matic, Karl Toko-Ekambi, François Kamano, Fahad Al Jumayah, Abdulelah Alshammry.

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz.

 

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Preparing Abha

1:10 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Al-Nassr

Nawaf Al-Aqidi; Sultan Al-Ghanam, Ali Lajami, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles; Abdul Al-Khaibari, Marcelo Brozovic, Otávio; Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Talisca.

Coach: Luis Castro.

1:05 AM2 hours ago

Al-Nassr concentration

1:00 AM2 hours ago

Leaders of the South

Abha are the first team in the relegation zone, in 16th place with just six points. The Leaders of the South are on a run of four straight defeats and have a 25% record.
12:55 AM3 hours ago

Knights of Najd

Unbeaten in five games and with a 75% record, Al-Nassr are fourth on 18 points. The Knights of Najd are only two points behind leaders Al-Hilal.
12:50 AM3 hours ago

Keeping an eye on vacancies

Al-Ittihad is the reigning league champion, with nine titles in total, and shares second place with Al-Nassr. Al-Hilal is the reigning champion with 18, having last won the title in 2021-22.

The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.

12:45 AM3 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi League had its first season in 1976-77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. The competition is now made up of 18 clubs, who play round-robin matches over 34 rounds.

For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.

12:40 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Al-Nassr vs Abha live this Friday (6), at the KSU Football Field, at 11 am ET, for the Saudi Pro League. The match is valid for the 9th round of the competition.
12:35 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Saudi Pro League Match: Al-Nassr vs Abha Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo