Al-Nassr vs Abha LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

How and where to watch the Al-Nassr vs Abha match live?
What time is Al-Nassr vs Abha match for Saudi Pro League?
Argentina 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN
Bolivia 11 am: Shahid, DAZN
Brazil 12 pm: DAZN, Shahid
Chile 11 am: Shahid, DAZN
Colombia 10 am: Shahid, DAZN
Ecuador 10 am: Shahid, DAZN
USA 11 am ET: FOX Deportes, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2
Spain 7 pm: Shahid, DAZN
Mexico 10 am: Shahid, DAZN
Paraguay 11 am: Shahid, DAZN
Peru 10 am: Shahid, DAZN
Uruguay 12 pm: Shahid, DAZN
Venezuela 11 am: Shahid, DAZN
Probable lineup for Abha
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz.
Preparing Abha
Probable lineup for Al-Nassr
Coach: Luis Castro.
Al-Nassr concentration
The top two finishers guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third place team plays in the qualifying round, similar to the system adopted in South America with the Libertadores. The top three teams in the second division and the bottom three are relegated to the country's second division.
Saudi Pro League
For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League has invested R$2.4 billion in signings, bringing in well-known names in world soccer, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez, Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.
With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of soccer, the government invests in local soccer with the Saudi Arabian Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.
If you want to directly stream it: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
