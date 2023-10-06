Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
3:00 AM27 minutes ago

Follow here Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion live, as well as the latest information from the Portman Road Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch and interesting facts about these two teams. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:55 AM32 minutes ago

How to watch Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday, October 6, 2023

USA Time: 3:00 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): No transmission

USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:50 AM37 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion: match for the in Championship Match?

This is the start time of the game Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion: of Friday, October 6, 2023, in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday, October 6, 2023

16:00 hours

No transmission

Bolivia

Friday, October 6, 2023

16:00 hours

No transmission

Brazil

Friday, October 6, 2023

16:00 hours

No transmission

Chile

Friday, October 6, 2023

14:00 hours

No transmission

Colombia

Friday, October 6, 2023

14:00 hours

No transmission

Ecuador

Friday, October 6, 2023

14:00 hours

No transmission

Spain

Friday, October 6, 2023

19:00 hours

No transmission

Canada

Friday, October 6, 2023

15:00 hours

No transmission

USA

Friday, October 6, 2023

15:00 hours

No transmission

Mexico

Friday, October 6, 2023

13:00 hours

No transmission

Paraguay

Friday, October 6, 2023

16:00 hours

No transmission

Peru

Friday, October 6, 2023

14:00 hours

No transmission

Uruguay

Friday, October 6, 2023

16:00 hours

No transmission

Venezuela

Friday, October 6, 2023

15:00 hours

No transmission
2:45 AM42 minutes ago

Injured

West Bromwich Albion have a hospital with Adam Reach, thigh problem, Daryl Dike surgery on Achilles tendon. On the Birmingham City side with Alfie Chang a knee injury.
2:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these West Brom players

John Swift, a 28-year-old English midfielder with 10 games, has scored 5 goals and 1 assist, brutal statistics, playing 74% of all these games and participating in 35% of goal involvements. Finally, the captain, Jed Wallace, with 10 games, the 30-year-old veteran has already scored a goal, but his role is more to make assists with 3, starting in most of the games.
2:35 AMan hour ago

Watch out for these Birmingham City players

Jay Stansfield with 7 games has scored 3 goals in the Championship, something to highlight about the 20-year-old Englishman is that he has 3 yellow cards, taking care of that aspect in the future. We also have another good player, the Scottish Siriki Dembélé with 6 games he has scored 3 goals in the campaign, these 2 players being the best on offense.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Upcoming games

The Albion have a tight schedule because the first objective will be Plymouth Argyle and then QPR at home. On the other hand, Birmingham has a responsibility to get out of that position against visiting Middlesbrouh and Hull City at home, they will be double-chance duels by getting points.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How do the teams arrive?

Birmingham City has just beaten Huddersfield Town by 4 goals to 1, adding 3 points to leave the bottom of the table with 15 points, after 10 games they have had 4 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses.
On the other hand, West Bromwich won their last game against Sheffield Wednesday by 1 goal, winning 3 points, with this they are placed in the top 5 with 16 points, Sunderland is above them. With 16 points, Albion has a very positive performance, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.
The objective is to reach the first 3 because Preston, Ipswich and Leicester are in those positions and between Leeds, Suderland and Norwich they are the ones fighting to be within the first 6 that have a great chance of reaching a final reclassification phase .
2:20 AMan hour ago

Where are you going to play?

The St Andrews Stadium is the home of Birmingham City, located in the United Kingdom, England, with a capacity for 30 thousand spectators, opened in 1906 and renovated in 1999. It has been the venue for several legendary matches in English football, apart from international matches of the English team.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Championship Match Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
