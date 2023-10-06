Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Score
How to watch Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 3:00 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): No transmission
USA TV channel (Spanish): No transmission
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion: match for the in Championship Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Bolivia
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Brazil
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Chile
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Colombia
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Ecuador
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Spain
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
19:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Canada
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
USA
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Mexico
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
13:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Paraguay
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Peru
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
14:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Uruguay
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
16:00 hours
|
No transmission
|
Venezuela
|
Friday, October 6, 2023
|
15:00 hours
|
No transmission
Injured
Watch out for these West Brom players
Watch out for these Birmingham City players
Upcoming games
How do the teams arrive?
On the other hand, West Bromwich won their last game against Sheffield Wednesday by 1 goal, winning 3 points, with this they are placed in the top 5 with 16 points, Sunderland is above them. With 16 points, Albion has a very positive performance, with 4 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses.
The objective is to reach the first 3 because Preston, Ipswich and Leicester are in those positions and between Leeds, Suderland and Norwich they are the ones fighting to be within the first 6 that have a great chance of reaching a final reclassification phase .