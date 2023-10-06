Al Ittihad vs Al-Ahli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad

2:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Al Ittihad vs Al-Ahli Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al Ittihad vs Al-Ahli match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
1:55 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineups!

Al Muaiouf; Hassan Mahbub, Muhannad Al Shanqeeti (Luiz Felipe), Omar Othman and Ahmed Bamsaud; Fabinho, Madallah Al Olayan, N'Golo Kante and Igor Coronado; Romarinho and Benzema (Hamdallah). 

Mendy; Ali Majrashi, Abdulbasit Mohammed Hindi, Ibanez and Balobaid; Kessié, Almajhad and Gabriel Veiga; Riyad Mahrez, Allan Saint-Maximin and Firmino. 

1:50 AM2 hours ago

More information

Foreign Players: The league has attracted international talent over the years, with foreign players and coaches playing a crucial role in the league’s development and competitiveness.

Promotion and Relegation: Like many football leagues around the world, the Saudi Pro League has a promotion and relegation system. Teams that finish at the bottom of the table are relegated to the lower division, whilst the best performing teams from the lower division are promoted to the SPL.

Broadcast: Saudi Pro League games are frequently broadcast on television and can also be followed online, allowing fans around the world to follow the action.

Development: The league has invested in young talent development programs and infrastructure to promote the growth of the sport in Saudi Arabia and improve the national team's performance on the international stage.

1:45 AM2 hours ago

Information

History: The Saudi Pro League was founded in 1976. Before that, football in Saudi Arabia was organized into regional leagues.

Clubs: The league is normally made up of 16 times that compete for the championship each season. Some of the league's best-known and most successful clubs include Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli and Al-Shabab, among others.

Al-Hilal: Al-Hilal is It is one of the most successful clubs in the history of the Saudi Pro League and boasts a passionate fan base. The team has won several league titles and is recognized for its success both nationally and internationally.

Competition: The Saudi Pro League is known for its competitiveness, with many fierce games and rivalries between clubs. Matches are often attended by large audiences and have a significant following among football lovers in Saudi Arabia and the region.

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Current champion!

Al-Ittihad is Al-Hilal is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the rank of second biggest winner with Al-Nassr.  He is sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.

The first two teams guarantee direct qualification for the

AFC Champions League while the third team plays in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with Libertadores. Thus, the top three teams from the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.

1:35 AM2 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Championship had its first season in 1976–77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Now the competition is on. formed by 18 clubs, which compete turn and return, giving 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested in R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing well-known names in world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema , N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez,  ;Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, R&uben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou

Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of football, the government is investing in local football, with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs:  Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

1:30 AM2 hours ago

CLASSIFICATION!

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Al Ittihad

Photo: Disclosure/Al Ittihad
1:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at King Abdullah Sports City

The Al Ittihad vs Al-Ahli game will be played King Abdullah Sports City, with a capacity of Capacidade: 62.241 people.
1:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad vs Al-Ahli live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
