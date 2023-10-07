Mazatlan vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: America

Stay tuned for live coverage of Mazatlán vs América

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mazatlan vs America live, as well as the latest information from Kraken Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Mazatlan vs America live online

The match will be broadcasted on Azteca Siete channel.

Mazatlan vs America can be tuned in from ViX+ App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the match Mazatlan vs America matchday 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Mazatlan vs America match on October 6, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 22:00 hours

Bolivia: 21:00 hours

Brazil: 21:00 hours

Chile: 22:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 22:00 hours

Peru: 22:00 hours

Uruguay: 01:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 21:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 14:00 hours

South Africa: 15:00 hours

Australia: 15:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 16:00

America's Statements

André Jardine spoke prior to this match: "I have excellent feelings because of the result and because we have a very strong team, but I think we can still improve this team to be very strong for the finals; today, we did not reach our best level".

"I really liked the defensive work because one of the goals is to be the best defense of the tournament without ceasing to be offensive because that marks the teams that win titles, that is the real goal, that is why we cannot be satisfied."

"I have great respect for Pachuca and for Almada. He is one of the great coaches of this league, he always plants a difficult team because of his intensity, but we know that he is not living his best moment, he has a very young team, but we had to take advantage of that."

"To get to the Liguilla very well; (I have) very good feelings. I believe that the defensive progress depends on the work of the forwards, the wingers, and the work of the two players in front of us. Our team is gaining consistency.

"I like both things (scoring and clean sheet); conceding a goal is terrible. We are looking to be the best defense in the tournament; it's a team effort, from everyone. We are looking to be as offensive as possible, but looking for defensive consistency."

"Some processes require time; working specifically, committing everyone, has been going well. The team is very committed, supportive and working together. For me this is the way, but we are not ready."

"Because of the quality of the players, we have to find the variables we have. Today we finished very balanced, very well. This is the way forward.

América's Statements

Luis Fuentes spoke to the media prior to the trip: "Basically, I don't like comparisons. What I can say is that we work every day to be better in all aspects and we know what club we are in. We have no margin for error to win what we have to win. Of the rivals to beat, I think I would like to focus more on the individual and then on the collective and the work we have to do and our rival is ourselves, we still have enough ceiling, because we have good footballing quality and as we strengthen our individuals we will be stronger in all lines". 
América's last line-up

L. Malagón; S. Cáceres, K. Álvarez, R. Juárez; J. Dos Santos, A. Fidalgo, A. Zendejas A. Reyes, L. Suárez; J. Rodríguez, H. Martín.
Mazatlán's final lineup

R. Gutiérrez; L. Olivas, J. Díaz, F. Almada, J. Madueña; D. Colman, S. Flores, J. Intriago; N. Benedetti, E. Bárcenas
How is America coming along?

América has gone from strength to strength in the current tournament, in their last match they categorically beat a Tuzos team that didn't even get their hands on the ball and were defeated by four goals to zero.
How are Mazatlan coming along?

Despite trying hard, Mazatlan was unable to pull out a victory against Tigres and fell three goals to two against Tigres in Matchday 10, the Matchday 11 match having already been played beforehand.

Mazatlán vs América will be played at Kraken Stadium

The Mazatlán vs América match will be played at Kraken Stadium, located in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the Mazatlán vs América match, corresponding to Day 12 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica at 21:00.
