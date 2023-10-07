Inter Milan vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Inter Milan vs Bologna game
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Bologna online
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Inter Milan vs Bologna in Serie A?
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador 7:00 AM
UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13:00 AM
Australia: 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Statement by Thiago Motta (Bologna coach)
In the pre-match press conference he explained that Inter "They are a strong team, with different goals than us, a good team as they showed again against Benfica. We are going to play our game".
Thiago Motta explained how he sees the match: "They are a team that feels very comfortable waiting for the opponent, like against Milan. Even last year in the Champions League against Barcelona they played like that and did very well. I expect an Inter that is between 20 and 25 minutes up top will want to "We have to put pressure and intensity: we must be ready to face a strong team and prepared for the championship, which can also compete in Europe. We must try to take the game to our side, with our hearts racing but also playing with our heads".