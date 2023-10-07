Inter Milan vs Bologna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Stay tuned to follow the Inter Milan vs Bologna game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Inter Milan vs Bologna as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Inter Milan vs Bologna online

If you want to watch the Inter Milan vs Bologna match, you can follow it on TV on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

 

If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is Inter Milan vs Bologna in Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:


Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM

Brazil: 9:00 AM

Chile: 8:00 AM

Colombia: 7:00 AM

Ecuador 7:00 AM

UNITED STATES (ET): 8:00 AM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Paraguay: 8:00 AM

Peru: 8:00 AM

Uruguay: 8:00 AM

Venezuela: 8:00 AM

England: 13:00 AM

Australia: 22:00 AM

India: 17:30 AM

Statement by Thiago Motta (Bologna coach)

Thiago Motta will face a very special match for him as Bologna coach, as he will face Inter Milan. A team where he played from 2009 to the 2011-12 season. 

 

In the pre-match press conference he explained that Inter "They are a strong team, with different goals than us, a good team as they showed again against Benfica. We are going to play our game".

 

Thiago Motta explained how he sees the match: "They are a team that feels very comfortable waiting for the opponent, like against Milan. Even last year in the Champions League against Barcelona they played like that and did very well. I expect an Inter that is between 20 and 25 minutes up top will want to "We have to put pressure and intensity: we must be ready to face a strong team and prepared for the championship, which can also compete in Europe. We must try to take the game to our side, with our hearts racing but also playing with our heads".

Statement by Simone Inzaghi (Inter Milan coach)

Watch out for this Bologna player

Riccardo Orsolini has three goals in seven games this season. The 26-year-old Italian attacker is coming off a hat trick against Empoli. Last season he finished with 11 goals and four assists.
Watch out for this Inter Milan player

Lautaro Martinez is the top scorer in Serie A with nine goals and one assist, and is four goals ahead of the second-placed team. The world champion also scored a goal on the first day of the UEFA Champions League. In his last Serie A match he scored a total of four goals.
How does Bologna arrive?

Bologna has now gone six consecutive matches without defeat. Their only defeat came against AC Milan on the first matchday. Since then four draws, including three 0-0 draws, and two wins. In their last match they beat Empoli 3-0 at home. With ten points they occupy the eighth position and are three points away from the European zone.
How are Inter Milan coming along?

Inter Milan earned their first UEFA Champions League victory of the season with a home win over a feisty Benfica side. The winning goal was scored by Marcus Thuram. Meanwhile in Serie A they have six wins and one defeat, which was precisely the last time they played at home in the domestic league where they were defeated by Sassuolo (1-2). Right now they lead the standings with 18 points, tied with AC Milan.
Background

Inter Milan have won 90 times, Bologna have won 49 times and 39 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in February this year when Bologna surprised and won at home by the minimum. They also won at the San Siro in 2020.
The Stadium

The match will be played at the San Siro Stadium. This stadium was inaugurated in September 1926 and is located in the city of Milan. It also has a capacity for 75817 spectators.
Preview of the match

Inter Milan and Bologna meet in the matchday 8 of Serie A.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of Inter Milan vs Bologna in Serie A

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.
