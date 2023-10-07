Mallorca vs Valencia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Mallorca vs Valencia in LaLiga?
If you want to watch the match Mallorca vs Valencia it will be available on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes
What time is the match between Mallorca and Valencia in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
Mexico: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs.
USA: 11:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:30 hrs.
India: 20:35 hrs.
Watch out for this Valencia player
Javi Guerra, at only 20 years of age, is one of the leaders of the ché team. The midfielder has scored three goals and has also provided an assist. His last goal was on September 23 in the 2-2 draw against Almería.
Watch out for this Mallorca player
Vedat Muriqi started the regular season without finding the net, but he already has four goals and one assist. In addition, the international player with the Kosovo national team has scored in the last four matches.
How does Valencia arrive?
Like their next opponent, they have not won three games in a row. In their last match they were beaten at the Benito Villamarín against Real Betis. They have not won since September 16, when they defeated Atlético de Madrid at Mestalla. Right now they are ninth in the LaLiga EA Sports table with 10 points and are four points behind the sixth position.
How does Mallorca arrive?
The team led by Mexican coach Javier Aguirre arrives after three consecutive matches without a win. In their last match, they missed the three points in stoppage time with a penalty and ended up drawing against Rayo Vallecano. They have yet to win at home and their only victory this season was on September 16 at Celta Vigo. They are currently 16th with 7 points, only two points above relegation.
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Valencia, who have won 40 times this duel, 17 times Mallorca and 16 have ended in a draw. However, the last two times they have faced each other, the victory has fallen to Mallorca. Valencia has not beaten them since February 2022.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Son Moix Stadium, which is located in the city of Palma de Mallorca. It was inaugurated in June 1999 and has a capacity for 23142 spectators.
Preview of the match
RCD Mallorca and Valencia will face each other in the match corresponding to the 9th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Mallorca vs Valencia LaLiga match.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.