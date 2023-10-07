Sunderland vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
7:40 PM2 hours ago

7:35 PM2 hours ago

7:30 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Michael Carrick!

"It was a good performance, I think, against a good team who were on a very good run and who have had some good results. The games they lost were very tight.

We knew we had to be patient and that it wasn't going to be easy. In the first half, we felt the frustration in the stadium, but I think the lads overcame that and stood firm, true to our way of playing.

We finished the first half very well and in the second half we found another gear. Confidence has been growing and we've been playing good soccer. 

The boys are in good shape. Confidence has been growing and we've been playing good soccer. I think Tony is experienced and has seen a lot in his time. I'm sure that won't change what he does or how he does it. It certainly won't change us.

I think we respect them for the coach they are, the players they are and the team they are, because they are dangerous and a good team. It's another game in which, once the ball is rolling, getting the details right, the positions right, attacking the right spaces, all of that is the same from game to game."

7:25 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Tony Mowbray!

"I've been here for a year and we've already played them twice. It's an important game for me, I live in Teesside and everyone wants to talk about soccer. They obviously had a difficult start, but they've turned things around and won their last four games. From what I can see, they're a very well-trained team, with good rotations, a good identity, we know how they play.

We have to try to get to know their strengths and weaknesses and see how the game goes, but they have some good players.

It seems to have taken them a while to adapt to the new players, but they play the same system and I think he's trying to acclimatize the new players, because he lost a lot of quality in the summer, some were loaned out to their home clubs. Akpom was obviously sold to Holland.

He's probably been adapting the players to the system and, from the results, it looks like it's starting to make sense to them
Of course, I played in many of them. If you ask Sunderland fans, I think there's only one big derby for them.

Middlesbrough would consider Sunderland and Newcastle to be big derby games, maybe even Leeds is a big game, with similar distances, but not like a derby between the Tyne and the Wear.

We have to look forward to it, because there are three points at stake and I don't want to imply that these are two decent teams, in good form, trying to win a soccer match.

We're in good form and they're in good form, having won their last four games. Let's go for it".

7:20 PM2 hours ago

Classification

7:15 PM2 hours ago

Boro

Middlesbrough are on a run of three wins, one draw and one defeat. Boro are in 17th place on 11 points.
7:10 PM2 hours ago

Black Cats

Sunderland are fourth on 19 points. The Black Cats have four wins and one defeat in their last five games.
7:05 PM2 hours ago

Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues. The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the top flight, were the second winners in the league's history. Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times. Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times.

The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions. The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley.

Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, kicks off on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

7:00 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Sunderland vs Middlesbrough live this Saturday (7), at the Stadium of Light, at 7:30 am ET, for the Championship. The match is valid for the 11th round of the competition.
6:55 PM3 hours ago

