Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Follow here Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Score
How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Osasuna: match for the in LaLiga Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.
|
Bolivia
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
10:15 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
Brazil
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile.
|
Colombia
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
9:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia
|
Ecuador
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
12:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
|
Spain
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
14:15 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
10:15 hours
|
In Bet 365.
|
USA
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
10:15 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In SKY HD.
|
Paraguay
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
9:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru.
|
Uruguay
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
11:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.
|
Venezuela
|
Saturday October 7th, 2023
|
10:15 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
How does Osasuna arrive?
Their schedule is not so complicated for the next few weeks, because Granada at home, Betis away and they return until November to play against Girona. Although they are direct rivals to reach the top 6 like Betis, a difficult mission for those from Pamplona.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Apart from that in the league they have beaten Girona by 3 goals to 0, where they will not have Nacho available due to an expulsion in said match. Those from the white house are leaders of the competition with 21 points, after 8 games, 7 wins and 1 loss. They have scored fewer goals than Barcelona, with goal difference, but they have only conceded 6. Kepa has been an emergency goalkeeper who came to stay in Madrid due to the loss of the Belgian goalkeeper, Courtois. The week of the 21st will be a round trip adventure, because Sevilla will be in the league, then go to Portugal on the 24th and return for the classic on the 28th.