Real Madrid vs Osasuna LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Photo: Real Madrid 

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:15 PM2 hours ago

Follow here Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Real Madrid vs Osasuna live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Bernabeu. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
10:10 PM2 hours ago

How to watch Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Saturday October 7th, 2023

USA Time: 10:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): ESPN +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:05 PM2 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Real Madrid vs Osasuna: match for the in LaLiga Match?

This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Osasuna: of Saturday, October 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina.

Bolivia

Saturday October 7th, 2023

10:15 hours

 In Bet 365.

Brazil

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile.

Colombia

Saturday October 7th, 2023

9:15 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Colombia

Ecuador

Saturday October 7th, 2023

12:15 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Spain

Saturday October 7th, 2023

14:15 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Saturday October 7th, 2023

10:15 hours

 In Bet 365.

USA

Saturday October 7th, 2023

10:15 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

 In SKY HD.

Paraguay

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Saturday October 7th, 2023

9:15 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru.

Uruguay

Saturday October 7th, 2023

11:15 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela Uruguay.

Venezuela

Saturday October 7th, 2023

10:15 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela
10:00 PM2 hours ago

Vinicius Case

Vini has suffered multiple goals not only on the field, but also from the stands. The Real Madrid star appeared before a judge a few days ago to affirm that he suffered racist insults in the last game on May 21 at Mestalla. The closest solution is the suspension of the fans who insulted the merengue star.
9:55 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this Real Madrid player

Jude Bellingham is the player to follow for Real Madrid, the heir to the White House who has made rivals tremble and surprised critics, analysts and fans. Because the midfielder, who is only 20 years old, has broken records with 6 goals and 2 assists in just 7 games in the League. In the Champions League he has made 2 goals and 1 assist in the opening two days of the magical nights in Europe.
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Be careful with this Osasuna player

Against Budimir he is the player to watch with 8 games, the Croatian striker has scored 2 goals, 1 assist, being the best element in the offensive, below Aimar Oroz, José Manuel Arnaíz who have 1 goal. In addition, the Croatian ties assists such as Aimar Oroz, Pablo Ibáñez and Jesús Areso who have 1 assist.
9:45 PM2 hours ago

Discarded

For this game, Real Madrid will not be able to count on Nacho due to suspension due to injuries to Eder Militao and Arda Guler. On the part of Osasuna, Johan Mojica, Moi Gómez, Darko Brasanac and Unai García are out due to injury.
9:40 PM2 hours ago

How does Osasuna arrive?

The rojillos have just beaten Alavés by 2 goals to 0, they had previously lost to Atlético de Madrid by 2 goals to 0 at home, where they lost Ezequiel Ávila due to expulsion. For this game against Madrid he may already be available, if that is what Arrasate Elustondo wants. They are we say with 10 points, after 8 games, 3 wins, 1 draw and 4 losses with 9 goals for and 10 against.
Their schedule is not so complicated for the next few weeks, because Granada at home, Betis away and they return until November to play against Girona. Although they are direct rivals to reach the top 6 like Betis, a difficult mission for those from Pamplona.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

How does Real Madrid arrive?

The meringues come like an unstoppable train, those led by Carlo Ancelotti went to Italy in the middle of the week, to get one of the most important results of the season. They beat Napoli 2 to 3 with a great performance by Jude Bellingham. Their victory was assured by an own goal from Alex Meret in the final moments.
Apart from that in the league they have beaten Girona by 3 goals to 0, where they will not have Nacho available due to an expulsion in said match. Those from the white house are leaders of the competition with 21 points, after 8 games, 7 wins and 1 loss. They have scored fewer goals than Barcelona, with goal difference, but they have only conceded 6. Kepa has been an emergency goalkeeper who came to stay in Madrid due to the loss of the Belgian goalkeeper, Courtois. The week of the 21st will be a round trip adventure, because Sevilla will be in the league, then go to Portugal on the 24th and return for the classic on the 28th.
Photo: Real Madrid
Photo: Real Madrid
9:30 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in LaLiga Match Real Madrid vs Osasuna Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo