Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

How and where to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth match live?
What time is Everton vs Bournemouth match for Premier League?
Argentina 11 am: Star +
Bolivia 10 am: Star +
Brazil 11 am: Star +
Chile 10 am: Star +
Colombia 9 am: Star +
Ecuador 9 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: Peacock
Spain 6 pm: Movistar+,
Mexico 9 am: Paramount+
Paraguay 10 am: Star +
Peru 9 am: Star +
Uruguay 11 am: Star +
Venezuela 10 am: Star +
Speak, Andoni Iraola!
With [Abdoulaye] Doucouré, with [Amadou] Onana, they make the pitch big and have very good wingers, so we have to be prepared. Even [Jordan] Pickford with long balls, his shot is very, very long, so you have to be ready in two or three seconds to defend your area.
I'm very happy with Lew's performance, he's been the starter in the last few games. Also Joe against Stoke, I thought he played very well, so I think they're doing a good job.
We're probably changing, the other day we started with Ryan [Christie] playing below Philip and I think the two players are more ten, but we need someone else to connect the six, the eight and the ten. Depending on the opposition, we have different options with Ryan, Philip, Junior [Traorè] or even Lew or Joe could go a step further. We have to find the right partnerships there".
Probable lineup for Bournemouth
Coach: Andoni Iraola.
Speak, Sean Dyche!
People sometimes ask me: 'Why do you play like that? Why do you play like that? Ultimately, you have to win soccer matches. We've put in the performances, but we haven't won enough games. That has to change, obviously. [We took a big step forward and then a big step back. We had a very good chance and the performance was there, but the result wasn't. History could have changed very quickly, and it can again.
I think there's a good mentality about it. It's just frustrating that every time we're about to change the noise, we take a step back again. We have to change that.
The statistics suggest that we're creating too much. I don't like to rely on statistics, but even I have to at some point. The xG is very, very high. It's the highest it's been in eight seasons, so we have to keep that in mind. We're creating things and it's an attacking format that we try to use.
They're just a guiding measure, I should make that clear. But when you get those stats right, historically, over a long period, they pay back. The point is that you have to make it happen. I was talking to the players today about this - statistics and facts, and everything else - we have to make it happen. That's a big thing for me.
I think the last big thing we need to change is seizing opportunities and taking control. The best way to control is to score goals and keep a clean sheet. It's frustrating that we're so close, but so far away, from changing that story and changing that rhetoric."
Probable lineup for Everton
Coach: Sean Dyche.
