Everton vs Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Everton

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:00 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Everton vs Bournemouth match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Everton vs Bournemouth match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Everton vs Bournemouth of 7th October 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11 am: Star +

Bolivia 10 am: Star +

Brazil 11 am: Star +

Chile 10 am: Star +

Colombia 9 am: Star +

Ecuador 9 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: Peacock

Spain 6 pm: Movistar+, 

Mexico 9 am: Paramount+

Paraguay 10 am: Star +

Peru 9 am: Star +

Uruguay 11 am: Star +

Venezuela 10 am: Star +

9:50 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Andoni Iraola!

"In the next few games we'll see where we are exactly as a soccer team. The first chance we have to get our first win is away to Everton, a club that's with us in the standings, and I think that's a good chance.

With [Abdoulaye] Doucouré, with [Amadou] Onana, they make the pitch big and have very good wingers, so we have to be prepared. Even [Jordan] Pickford with long balls, his shot is very, very long, so you have to be ready in two or three seconds to defend your area.

I'm very happy with Lew's performance, he's been the starter in the last few games. Also Joe against Stoke, I thought he played very well, so I think they're doing a good job.

We're probably changing, the other day we started with Ryan [Christie] playing below Philip and I think the two players are more ten, but we need someone else to connect the six, the eight and the ten. Depending on the opposition, we have different options with Ryan, Philip, Junior [Traorè] or even Lew or Joe could go a step further. We have to find the right partnerships there".

9:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Bournemouth

Neto; Aarons, Illia Zabarnyi, Senesi, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Lewis Cook; Marcus Tavernier, Philip Billing , Kluivert; Dominic Solanke. 

Coach: Andoni Iraola.

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Speak, Sean Dyche!

"It was a strong performance [against Luton] and dominant in many metrics. But we didn't win and I know the thing is to win games. That's something I've always been fully aware of.

People sometimes ask me: 'Why do you play like that? Why do you play like that? Ultimately, you have to win soccer matches. We've put in the performances, but we haven't won enough games. That has to change, obviously. [We took a big step forward and then a big step back. We had a very good chance and the performance was there, but the result wasn't. History could have changed very quickly, and it can again.

I think there's a good mentality about it. It's just frustrating that every time we're about to change the noise, we take a step back again. We have to change that.

The statistics suggest that we're creating too much. I don't like to rely on statistics, but even I have to at some point. The xG is very, very high. It's the highest it's been in eight seasons, so we have to keep that in mind. We're creating things and it's an attacking format that we try to use.

They're just a guiding measure, I should make that clear. But when you get those stats right, historically, over a long period, they pay back. The point is that you have to make it happen. I was talking to the players today about this - statistics and facts, and everything else - we have to make it happen. That's a big thing for me.

I think the last big thing we need to change is seizing opportunities and taking control. The best way to control is to score goals and keep a clean sheet. It's frustrating that we're so close, but so far away, from changing that story and changing that rhetoric."

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Everton

Pickford; Ashley Young, Branthwaite, Tarkowski; Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Amadou Onana; Mykolenko, McNeil; Calvert-Lewin. 

Coach: Sean Dyche.

9:30 PM3 hours ago

Classification

9:25 PM3 hours ago

Cherries

Bournemouth still don't know what it's like to win in the league. In their last five games, they have suffered three defeats and two draws. With a 14% record, the Cherries are in the relegation zone in 19th place with three points.
9:20 PM3 hours ago

Toffees

With a 19% record, Everton are in 16th place with four points. The Toffes have suffered three defeats, one draw and just one win.
9:15 PM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Everton vs Bournemouth live this Saturday (7), at the Goodison Park, at 10 am ET, for the Premier League. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
9:10 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Premier League Match: Everton vs Bournemouth Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo