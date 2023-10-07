Leicester vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Leicester vs Stoke City on TV in real time?
Probable Stoke:
Probable Leicester:
Stoke:
This is a team that rarely scores first: they have only opened the scoring in 2 of their last 10 Championship games, of those 2 they went into half-time ahead in 1 and won at the end of the 90' in all of them. In 10 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 8 times and only managed to turn the game around once.
Leicester:
In this competition, they are on a 5-game winning streak. Their attack has scored regularly, scoring in 9 of their last 10 games in this competition. This is a team that often scores first: it has opened the scoring in 8 of its last 10 Championship games, of those 8 it has gone into half-time ahead in 4 and has always managed to keep the lead until the end of the game.
Major champions of the Championship:
Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.
The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds.
The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.
EFL Championship
The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.
England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the first division, were the second winners in the league's history.
TIME AND PLACE!
The most likely scenario for this match is that Leicester City will win. Apart from the visible difference in quality between the two squads, the two teams are going through completely different moments. While Leicester City are more likely to win, with four victories in their last five home games, Stoke City may be more discouraged by some bad results. Leicester City are expected to show all their quality and take all three points.
Leicester and Stoke meet at the King Power Stadium in the 11th round of the Championship. There has only been one recent head-to-head between these two sides, on 01/09/2021, which ended in a 0-4 win for Leicester City. The home factor could influence the final result, because although it's a clash between the 2nd and 17th-placed teams, it's actually a game between the 8th-placed team at home and the 16th-placed team away.
The ball rolls for Leicester v Stoke City at 11am at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.
Championship matchday 11
Date: October 07, 2023
Time: 11am
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil