Leicester vs Stoke City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Leicester

10:00 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Leicester vs Stoke City on TV in real time?

Leicester - Stoke City
Championship matchday 11

Date: October 07, 2023

Time: 11am

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England
Broadcast: No broadcast in Brazil

9:55 PM2 hours ago

When is the Leicester vs Stoke City match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Leicester and Stoke City will kick off at 10am ET at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, in the 11th round of the Championship. The match will not be broadcast in Brazil. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Probable Stoke:

Travers, Hoever, Mcnally, Wilmot, Tchamadeu, Laurent, Pearson, Haksabanovic, Leris, Johnson e Lowe.
9:45 PM2 hours ago

Probable Leicester:

Hermansen, Justin, Coady, Faes, Pereira, Desbury Hall, Winks, Ndidi, Mavididi, Vardy e Fatawu.
9:40 PM2 hours ago

Stoke:

The away team are currently in 17th place with 10 points after 3 wins, 1 draw and 6 defeats. In their penultimate match, they won away to Bristol City (2-3). In their last match, they lost at home to Southampton (0-1). This is a team that is stronger at home, where they have taken 6 points compared to just 4 in their away games. In their last 5 away league games, Stoke have 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, taking 4 points out of a possible 15. Defensive solidity has not been their strong point, as they have conceded goals in 9 of their last 10 league games.

This is a team that rarely scores first: they have only opened the scoring in 2 of their last 10 Championship games, of those 2 they went into half-time ahead in 1 and won at the end of the 90' in all of them. In 10 games in this competition, they have conceded the first goal 8 times and only managed to turn the game around once.

9:35 PM2 hours ago

Leicester:

After 9 wins and 1 loss, the home team is in 2nd place, having taken 24 points. In their last match, they beat Preston North End at home 3-0, having won 1-4 away against Blackburn Rovers in their previous match. This is a team that usually achieves more positive results as a visitor than at home, having won 15 points away, scoring 13 goals and conceding 3, and 9 points at home, with 8 goals scored and 3 conceded. In their last 5 home games in the league, Leicester have won 4 and lost 1, taking 12 points out of a possible 15.

In this competition, they are on a 5-game winning streak. Their attack has scored regularly, scoring in 9 of their last 10 games in this competition. This is a team that often scores first: it has opened the scoring in 8 of its last 10 Championship games, of those 8 it has gone into half-time ahead in 4 and has always managed to keep the lead until the end of the game.

9:30 PM3 hours ago

Major champions of the Championship:

Manchester City and Leicester City are the tournament's greatest champions. City, the current Champions League winners, won the competition for the first time in the last century, in 1898-99. Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Norwich have won five times.

Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Burnley and Derby County have won the second division four times. The list of champions of the competition is huge. Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea, other members of the Big Six, have also been champions.

The current tournament has 24 teams. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday have risen from the third division, while Leicester, Southampton and Leeds have fallen from the top flight. Two teams go straight up to the Premier League, while four battle it out for the last spot in a knockout round with the 'final' at Wembley. Three teams drop to the lower division at the end of the 46 rounds. 

The 121st edition of English soccer's second tier, the 32nd under the current format, starts on August 4 and runs until May 4, 2024.

9:25 PM3 hours ago

EFL Championship

The EFL Championship is England's second largest domestic league behind the Premier League. The tournament was revamped in the 2004-05 season, when the Football League decided to introduce the league to the federation that organizes the national leagues.

The second division has changed its name three times: Football League Second Division: 1892-1992, Football League First Division: 1992-2004 and Football League Championship: 2004-2016.

England's second division began in the 1892-93 season, when Birmingham were champions and Sheffield United were runners-up. Liverpool, champions 19 times in the first division, were the second winners in the league's history.

9:20 PM3 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Leicester and Stoke City is valid for the 11th round of the EFL Championship 2023/24.

The most likely scenario for this match is that Leicester City will win. Apart from the visible difference in quality between the two squads, the two teams are going through completely different moments. While Leicester City are more likely to win, with four victories in their last five home games, Stoke City may be more discouraged by some bad results. Leicester City are expected to show all their quality and take all three points.

Leicester and Stoke meet at the King Power Stadium in the 11th round of the Championship. There has only been one recent head-to-head between these two sides, on 01/09/2021, which ended in a 0-4 win for Leicester City. The home factor could influence the final result, because although it's a clash between the 2nd and 17th-placed teams, it's actually a game between the 8th-placed team at home and the 16th-placed team away.

The ball rolls for Leicester v Stoke City at 11am at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

9:15 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to the Leicester vs Stoke City live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's Championship time between two teams from England: Leicester on one side. On the other is Stoke City. Follow everything about the English duel here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo