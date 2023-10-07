Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Manchester United vs Brentford in Premier League match day 8.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Manchester United vs Brentford live on Matchday 8 of the Premier League 2023, as well as the latest information from Old Trafford. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Brentford online live in Premier League match day 8 2023
Manchester United vs Brentford will not be broadcast on television.
Manchester United vs Brentford can be tuned into Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
In addition to the Manchester United vs Brentford game tomorrow, Luton vs Tottenham, Burnley vs Chelsea, Everton vs Bournemouth, Fulham vs Sheffield Wednesday and Crystal Palace vs Nottingham are the opening Premier League fixtures for tomorrow.
What time is Manchester United vs Brentford match day 8 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Brentford match on 7 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hours
Bolivia: 10:00 am
Brazil: 10:00 am
Chile: 10:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 10:00 a.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 02:00 hours
India: 02:00 hours
Nigeria: 03:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 05:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 19:00 hours
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 8 game will be Andy Madley, who will have the task of bringing order to this Premier League game in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience with FIFA patch, will be looking to bring this game to a successful conclusion at Old Trafford.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be one of the best in this round 8 of the Premier League.
Background
The record leans towards Manchester United as they have met on 5 occasions, leaving a record of 3 wins for the Reds, a draw and a win for Brentford, so tomorrow the home side will be favourites to take the 3 points in a game where they need to get the win to take the pressure off in the last few weeks.
How does Brentford get there?
Brentford on the other hand comes from a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last week in the Premier League, they live a different scenario as they are in 14th position with 7 points and a record of 1 win, 4 draws and 2 defeats, if they win tomorrow they could reach the 10th position, passing Manchester United, no doubt we expect a very intense match, full of emotions and goals in a mythical field as it is the Old Trafford, in this way the two teams arrive to the 8th round of the Premier League.
How is Manchester United coming along?
Manchester United have just lost 3-2 in UEFA Champions League match day 2 against Galatasaray, the English side failed to win at home and in front of their own fans and are going through a difficult time both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, as they are in 10th position with 9 points and a record of 3 wins, 0 draws and 4 defeats, being one of their worst starts in a long time, they will try to get out of the bad streak and get rid of the bad taste in their mouth, when they face Brentford tomorrow in another day of the Premier League, no doubt they will go out with the sole objective of getting 3 very important points, in this way Manchester United arrives.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Manchester United vs Brentford live stream, match day 8 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium, kick-off at 08:00.