Leeds United vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Tune in here Leeds United vs Bristol City Live Score!
How to watch Leeds United vs Bristol City Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Leeds United vs Bristol City match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 11:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN +
Spain: 4:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Bristol City
In Bristol City, the presence of Samuel Bell stands out. The 21-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the EFL Championship where he has four goals in 10 games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 786 minutes in total.
Key player - Leeds United
In Leeds United, the presence of Joel Piroe stands out.The presence of Joel Piroe stands out in Leeds United. The 24-year-old Dutch striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far in the EFL Championship where he has four goals in seven games played, starting all of them. He has 564 minutes in total.
Leeds United vs Bristol City history
These two teams have met 42 times. The statistics are in favor of Leeds United, who have emerged victorious on 25 occasions, while Bristol City have won on eight occasions, leaving a balance of nine draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 28 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Leeds United with 21 victories, while Bristol City has won two, for a balance of five draws.
If we take into account the times that Leeds United has been at home against Bristol City in the EFL Championship, there are 14 matches, where the Whites have the advantage with 11 games won over one that the robins have achieved, and the two draws that have been given.
Bristol City
Bristol City has been a rollercoaster at the start of the season. After playing a quarter of the regular calendar, the robins are tenth in the table and after the agonizing victory against Rotherham, the team led by Nigel Pearson will try to keep adding three points that will help them to climb more positions.
Leeds United
Leeds United has managed to improve its results, with respect to the start of the season, where it was very irregular. After winning their most recent match against Queens Park Rangers, the team coached by Daniel Farke has three wins in the last five matches, 10 points from 15 played, is the balance that makes them motivated to look for a new triumph.