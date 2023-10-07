Celtic vs Kilmarnock LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
Celtic and Kilmarnock have met 175 times, with Celtic winning 129, Kilmarnock drawing 29 and Kilmarnock winning 17. In the Premiership there have been 159 matches, with Celtic winning 119, Kilmarnock drawing 27 and Kilmarnock winning 13.
Probable Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock's probable team for the match is: Dennis, Mayo, Wright, Findlay and Davies; Armstrong, Lyons, Watson and Kennedy; Dallas and Vassell.
Probable Celtic
Celtic's probable team for the match is: Hart, Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales and Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor and Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi and Palma.
Injuries
Celtic will be without the injured Abada, Tilio, McCarthy and Welsh for this match, while Donnely is out for Kilmarnock.
Premiership
Celtic lead the Premiership with 19 points, four clear of St Mirren and seven clear of Rangers. Kilmarnock are in eighth place with seven points, level on points with Dundee, Livingston and Ross County, four above St Johnstone, who are bottom of the Premiership, and one point below Hiberian and Aberdeen.
Last Matches: Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock come into the match on the back of two draws and a defeat. On Saturday (23), they drew 2-2 away to Dundee, with goals from Armstrong (2), while Bakayoko and Rudden grabbed the equalizer. On Tuesday (26), at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Hearts, with Grant and Lowry scoring for Hearts, while Lyons pulled one back. And on Saturday (30), at home, the draw was 1-1 with St Mirren, with Lyons opening the scoring and Magennis, in an own goal, equalizing.
Last Matches: Celtic
Celtic come into the match with two wins and one defeat from their last games. On Saturday (23), away from home, they won 3-0 against Livingston, with goals from Hatate, O'Riley and Maeda. The following Saturday (30), again away from home, the win came 2-1 over Motherwell, with Palma opening the scoring, Spittal equalizing and O'Riley scoring the winner. And on Wednesday (4), at home, the defeat was 2-1 to Lazio in the Champions League, with Furuhashi opening the scoring, Vecino equalizing and Pedro turning the game around.
