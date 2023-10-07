Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App app.
Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Stadium
The match will take place at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Najran, which has a capacity of 12,000 and is home to Al Akhdoud.
Probable Al Hilal
Al Hilal's probable team for the match is: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi and Al Shahrani; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom; Michael, Al Sawsari and Mitrovic.
Probable Al Okhdood
Al Okhdood's probable team for the match is: Paulo Vitor, Andrei Burca, Al Rubaie, Kverkveliua and Al-Mansor; Al Zbadeen, Al Jahif and Al Harti; Al Mohammed, Collado and Tawamba.
Injuries
On the Al Okhdood side, Pedroza is out injured, while on the Al Hilal side Neymar is missing, having been released to attend the birth of his daughter.
Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal are in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 20 points, two below Al Taawon and one above Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. Al Okhdood are in 14th place with seven points, level on points with Abha and Al Taee, three clear of Al Raed, one clear of Al Khaleej and Al Riyadh and two clear of Al Shabab.
Last Matches: Al Hilal
Al Hilal come into the match on the back of three wins in their last games. On Monday (25), away from home, they won 1-0 against Al Jabalain, with a goal from Rúben Neves. On Friday (29), at home, they won 2-0 against Al Shabab, with goals from Koulibaly and Mitrovic. And on Tuesday (3), away from home in the AFC Champions League, they won 3-0 against Nassaji Mazandaran, with goals from Mitrovic, Neymar and Saleh.
Last Matches: Al Okhdood
Al Okhdood (also known as Al Akhdoud) come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On Friday (22), at home, the defeat was to Al Khaleej, 1-0, with a goal from Narey. On Wednesday (27), away from home, the defeat came 3-1 to Al Fateh, with goals from Batna (2) and Semedo, while Khodari pulled one back. On Saturday (30), the away win came against Al Raed, with goals from Godwin and Burca, while El Berkaoui scored for Raed.
