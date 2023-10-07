Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match
Image: Al Hilal

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Al Okhdood vs Al HilalLive Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal match.
12:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal Live in TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game Al Okhdood vs Al Hilal live on TV, your options is: Fox Sports 2.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes, FOX Sports App app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Stadium

The match will take place at the Prince Hathloul bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in the city of Najran, which has a capacity of 12,000 and is home to Al Akhdoud.
12:45 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al Hilal

Al Hilal's probable team for the match is: Bono, Abdulhamid, Koulibaly, Al Bulayhi and Al Shahrani; Rúben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom; Michael, Al Sawsari and Mitrovic.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable Al Okhdood

Al Okhdood's probable team for the match is: Paulo Vitor, Andrei Burca, Al Rubaie, Kverkveliua and Al-Mansor; Al Zbadeen, Al Jahif and Al Harti; Al Mohammed, Collado and Tawamba.
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Injuries

On the Al Okhdood side, Pedroza is out injured, while on the Al Hilal side Neymar is missing, having been released to attend the birth of his daughter.
12:30 AM2 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

Al Hilal are in second place in the Saudi Pro League with 20 points, two below Al Taawon and one above Al Nassr, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli. Al Okhdood are in 14th place with seven points, level on points with Abha and Al Taee, three clear of Al Raed, one clear of Al Khaleej and Al Riyadh and two clear of Al Shabab.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Al Hilal

Al Hilal come into the match on the back of three wins in their last games. On Monday (25), away from home, they won 1-0 against Al Jabalain, with a goal from Rúben Neves. On Friday (29), at home, they won 2-0 against Al Shabab, with goals from Koulibaly and Mitrovic. And on Tuesday (3), away from home in the AFC Champions League, they won 3-0 against Nassaji Mazandaran, with goals from Mitrovic, Neymar and Saleh.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Matches: Al Okhdood

Al Okhdood (also known as Al Akhdoud) come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. On Friday (22), at home, the defeat was to Al Khaleej, 1-0, with a goal from Narey. On Wednesday (27), away from home, the defeat came 3-1 to Al Fateh, with goals from Batna (2) and Semedo, while Khodari pulled one back. On Saturday (30), the away win came against Al Raed, with goals from Godwin and Burca, while El Berkaoui scored for Raed.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League match: Al Okhdood vs AL Hilal Live Score!

My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

VAVEL Logo