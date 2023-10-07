Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Live Score!
How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and Peacock.
What time is Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?
Argentina: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brasil: 1:30 PM on Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO
Chile: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Peacock, nbcsports.com
España: 6:30 PM on Movistar+, DAZN 1, DAZN
México: 10:30 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star +
Perú: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Nottingham Forest
In Nottingham Forest, the presence of Taiwo Awoniyi stands out. The 26-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has three goals and two assists in seven games played, being a starter in six of them. He has 493 minutes in total.
Key player - Crystal Palace
In Crystal Palace, the presence of Odsonne Edouard stands out. The 25-year-old French striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in the Premier League where he has scored four goals in six matches played, being a starter in all of them. He has 521 minutes in total.
Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest history
These two teams have met 61 times. The statistics are in favor of Nottingham Forest, who have come out victorious on 26 occasions, while Crystal Palace have won on 16 occasions, leaving a balance of 19 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 22 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Nottingham Forest with nine victories, while Crystal Palace has won five, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the number of times Crystal Palace have played at home against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, there are 11 matches, and although draws predominate having occurred six times, the Eagles have a minimal advantage over Forest with three wins out of two.
Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest has not had a good recent run, and although they have just come from a draw at home against Brentford, they must hurry to get three points, as they have not won in three games and have only won once in the last five matches. It is a great opportunity for Steve Cooper's team, which will try to keep its team in the first division for one more season, but it will only achieve it if it stops losing ground.
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace has just given Manchester United a hard blow in the previous matchday, after beating them at Old Trafford by the minimum difference. For Roy Hodgson's team, it has been a respite, however, they cannot rest on their laurels, as they are still in the middle of the table and if they want to get into the conversation of those who are fighting for European competition places, they are obliged to maintain their level and keep winning against other rivals of the same or lower hierarchy.