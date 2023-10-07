Reims vs AS Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Reims vs AS Monaco Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Reims vs AS Monaco match for the Ligue 1.
What time is the Reims vs AS Monaco match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Reims vs AS Monaco of October 7th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:00 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM on beIN SPORTS.
Spain: 8:00 PM on Eurosport Player Spain and DAZN.
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Star+ and ESPN2.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:00 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on Star+.
Last lineup of AS Monaco
These were the players who started the last game:
Philipp Köhn, Guillermo Maripán, Soungoutou Magassa, Wilfried Singo, Denis Zakaria, Youssouf Fofana, Maghnes Akliouche, Ismail Jakobs, Vanderson, Folarin Balogun and Wissam Ben Yedder.
Last lineup of Stade de Reims
These were the players who started the last game:
Yehvann Diouf, Yunis Abdelhamid, Joseph Okumu, Thibault De Smet, Thomas Foket, Azor Matusiwa, Teddy Teuma, Marshall Munetsi, Mohamed Daramy, Keito Nakamura and Junya Ito.
AS Monaco Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Monaco's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Marseille. French player Wissam Ben Yedder (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Defender Caio Henrique (#12) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, 25-year-old goalkeeper Philipp Köhn (#16) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to save any ball and is very important so that his team does not concede a goal on Saturday.
AS Monaco in the tournament
Monaco had a good start to the 2023-2024 Ligue 1 season, they are in first position in the general table after 4 games won, 2 tied and 1 lost, they have 14 points. Monaco is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so it will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Monaco's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 30, it resulted in a 3-2 victory against Marseille at the Stade Louis II and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch from Stade de Reims
The next three players are considered key to Reims' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Monaco. Player Teddy Teuma (#10) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Midfielder Marshall Munetsi (#15) is another playmaker on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in Ligue 1. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team . Finally, the 23-year-old goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf (#94) is one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Stade de Reims in the tournament
The Reims football team started the 2023-2024 season of Ligue 1 (France's first football division) well, they are in third position in the general table with 4 games won, 1 tied and 2 lost, achieving 13 points. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on October 1, it ended in a 2-0 victory against Lyon at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stade Auguste-Delaune II is located in the city of Reims, France. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 21,684 spectators and is the home of Stade de Reims of Ligue 1. It was inaugurated on October 21, 1934 and is one of the oldest stadiums in France.