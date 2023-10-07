Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score!
How to watch Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano match for LaLiga?
Argentina: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Bolivia: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Brazil: 4:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Spain: 9:00 PM on Movistar Plus+, Movistar+, M+ LALIGA TV
Mexico: 1:00 PM on Sky HD and Blue To Go VE
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 2:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 4:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 3:00 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Rayo Vallecano
In Rayo Vallecano, the presence of Álvaro García stands out. The 30-year-old Spanish striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has two goals and one assist in eight games played, being a starter in all of them. He has 562 minutes in total.
Key player - Sevilla
In Sevilla, the presence of Erick Lamela stands out. The 31-year-old Argentine midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far in LaLiga where he has two goals in six games played, being a starter in four of them. He has a total of 335 minutes.
Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano history
These two teams have faced each other 52 times. The statistics are in favor of Sevilla, who have been victorious on 30 occasions, while Rayo Vallecano have won on 12 occasions, leaving a balance of 10 draws.
In LaLiga...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in LaLiga, we count 38 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Sevilla with 20 victories, while Rayo Vallecano has achieved 10, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the times that Sevilla has been at home against Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, there are 19 matches, where the sevillistas have the advantage with 15 wins over the two that Rayo Vallecano have won, and the two draws that have occurred.
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano have not had their best start to the season, but they enjoy some peace of mind, being in eighth place in the table, although they have accumulated three consecutive draws, and although winning is always good, Francisco Rodríguez's men have the task of taking the three points to be able to climb further up the table.
Sevilla
Sevilla have not been able to get off to a good start in LaLiga and, to make matters worse, they have just been defeated by Barcelona and let victory slip away from them in the Champions League when they visited PSV. José Luis Mendilibar's men urgently need a victory that will allow them to take a breather before the FIFA break to try to come back with a better performance.