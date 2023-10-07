Luton Town vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Live Score Here
Speak up, Rob Edwards!
“Tottenham is It's a fantastic team and a huge club. É It's an exciting game for us. It will be It will be interesting to see how it will be. The stadium is at 12:30pm and I hope everyone can bring the noise."
“[Ange] is; top, he is; great. They have world-class players, household names and have adapted very well since losing their talisman, Harry Kane. They are aggressive, fast, very good with the ball; they build and control the ball and have exceptional individuals."
“It will be This is a very difficult test for us. Ange did a great job so far. Now, but everyone has to lose at some point, so let's try really hard.”
Probably Luton!
How does Luton arrive?
TOTTENHAM!
Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!
“We will have to be very strong, play our football, match what they have and try to come out with a positive result on a difficult field.”
“The guys have been really good at enjoying this moment, but then they focus quickly, understanding that there is always a problem. another challenge ahead, and we have that with Luton away,” he said. “We had a good week of training, everyone worked hard, we had a few problems after the Liverpool game, but having a longer week allowed us to work on those things, and everyone is feeling good and ready for Luton." ;
“There are different circumstances – Alejo signed this year and had to resolve some physical conditioning issues. He's worked really hard to be available and has trained well over the last few weeks, so it's been great to get some exposure for him in the first team, and he'll definitely try and get some exposure. make an impact on the rest of the season,” explained Ange.
“The U21s are doing very well, I’m following them closely. The performances have been very consistent and the individuals have done well – Jamie has been training with us, Alfie Dorrington has been training with us this week, so it's a great opportunity. It's good to see that the opportunity is here. there It's for them, but they need to keep working hard and keeping their heads down.”