Luton Town vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: Disclosure/Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
1:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Luton Town vs Tottenham Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Luton Town vs Tottenham match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Rob Edwards!

"West Ham, Wolves and Burnley were great games in which we should have won more points. The performances have been good, but Saturday is difficult. on the rise.”

“Tottenham is It's a fantastic team and a huge club. É It's an exciting game for us. It will be It will be interesting to see how it will be. The stadium is at 12:30pm and I hope everyone can bring the noise."

“[Ange] is; top, he is; great. They have world-class players, household names and have adapted very well since losing their talisman, Harry Kane. They are aggressive, fast, very good with the ball; they build and control the ball and have exceptional individuals."

“It will be This is a very difficult test for us. Ange did a great job so far. Now, but everyone has to lose at some point, so let's try really hard.”

12:50 AM2 hours ago

Probably Luton!

Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer e Bell; Kabore, Pelly, Nakamba e Doughty; Ogbene, Brown (Adebayo) e Morris. 
12:45 AM2 hours ago

How does Luton arrive?

Luton arrives for the game with a defeat, after achieving their first victory. The team has four points and is 17th in the standings. placement.
12:40 AM2 hours ago

TOTTENHAM!

Photo: Disclosure/Tottenham
Photo: Disclosure/Tottenham
12:35 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Ange Postecoglou!

“Will it be? It's a difficult game, especially on their field,” the head coach told SPURSPLAY on Friday afternoon. “When you’ Look at all their games... maybe the results weren't as positive as they would have liked, but they were all close games, they scored in almost all of them and they are in a position now where They have to fight for everything, and we will have to do the same."

“We will have to be very strong, play our football, match what they have and try to come out with a positive result on a difficult field.”

“The guys have been really good at enjoying this moment, but then they focus quickly, understanding that there is always a problem. another challenge ahead, and we have that with Luton away,” he said. “We had a good week of training, everyone worked hard, we had a few problems after the Liverpool game, but having a longer week allowed us to work on those things, and everyone is feeling good and ready for Luton." ;

“There are different circumstances – Alejo signed this year and had to resolve some physical conditioning issues. He's worked really hard to be available and has trained well over the last few weeks, so it's been great to get some exposure for him in the first team, and he'll definitely try and get some exposure. make an impact on the rest of the season,” explained Ange.

“The U21s are doing very well, I’m following them closely. The performances have been very consistent and the individuals have done well – Jamie has been training with us, Alfie Dorrington has been training with us this week, so it's a great opportunity. It's good to see that the opportunity is here. there It's for them, but they need to keep working hard and keeping their heads down.”

12:30 AM2 hours ago

Probably Tottenham!

Vicário; Porro, Romero, M. van de Ven e Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma e Maddison; Kulusekvski, Richarlison e Heung-Min Son.
12:25 AM2 hours ago

How will Tottenham arrive?

Tottenham arrives at the game undefeated in the Premier League, with 17 points and in second place, behind only Manchester City.
12:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Kenilworth Road

The Luton Town vs Tottenham game will be played Kenilworth Road, with a capacity of Capacidade: 11.500 people.
12:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Premier League: Luton Town vs Tottenham live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo