Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin Live Score Here
Speak up, Edin Terzić!
"Even so, we know how strong they are, how unpleasant they can be. We are preparing for the best Union Berlin we have faced in recent years."
"I had the feeling that today we were a little closer to winning," said Terzic after the draw against the Italians.
"In the game between Milan and Newcastle, Milan came closer to defeating Newcastle. Today, Newcastle beat Paris. There are still There's a lot to do in this group. However, we know that at some point we will have to start adding three points."
Probably Borussia Dortmund!
How are Borussia Dortmund arriving?
Speak, Urs Fischer!
"This insecurity is a problem. normal. É Of course we are not confident after a defeat. We need to do things well and efficiently. We need to be strong and play compactly,” emphasized the Swiss coach, who is currently playing in a compact manner. in the role since the 2018/19 season. "In recent years, I have always maintained my approach and way of working, as well as my analysis. We are not going through an easy phase, and we need to maintain a positive attitude, avoiding falling into a negative spiral", he added.
"We have around 73 thousand seats in the stadium. SC Braga requested around 500 tickets for the visitors area, but only sold 250. We have the capacity to sell more tickets. É It is a great satisfaction to know that they will be there. Confidence is not there. high at the moment, and support is strong. more important than ever. The players are ready. It will be a unique opportunity,” he concluded.
"We suffered a defeat that is very painful, but we need to recover. We had a very good 35 minutes and took a 2-0 lead. SC Braga managed to close the gap before the break, without deserving it, and at the beginning of the second half they tied 2-2. We tried everything to regain the lead, but we ended up losing a game that was completely under our control. I'm very disappointed, as the team didn't deserve this result," he said in the press room.