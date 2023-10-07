Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match
Photo: Disclosure/Bundesliga

Speak up, Edin Terzić!

“We entered dangerous areas very often and very well,” said Terzic, “but sometimes we hesitated too much or looked twice at where we wanted to place the ball. It wasn't that easy for us to make the right decisions." The coach and his team are already ready. They worked on this in training, and the topic is also present. will be on the agenda in the next sessions. "We enter these areas, but we don't reward ourselves for the good periods of possession and winning the ball because the final third still causes us some problems", explained Terzic.

"Even so, we know how strong they are, how unpleasant they can be. We are preparing for the best Union Berlin we have faced in recent years."

"I had the feeling that today we were a little closer to winning," said Terzic after the draw against the Italians.

"In the game between Milan and Newcastle, Milan came closer to defeating Newcastle. Today, Newcastle beat Paris. There are still There's a lot to do in this group. However, we know that at some point we will have to start adding three points."

Probably Borussia Dortmund!

Kobel, Wolf, Suele, Schlotterbeck e Bensebaini; Can, Sabitzer e Brandt; Malen; Adeyemi e Haller.
How are Borussia Dortmund arriving?

Borussia Dortmund comes into the game with three unbeaten matches. The team drew with Milan in the middle of the week in the Champions League. In the Bundesliga, it occupies fourth place with 14 points.
Speak, Urs Fischer!

"We are doing the best we can. We analyzed the game against Heidenheim 1846 (1-0) and reviewed some moments in detail. We need to keep doing what we did well and improve what we didn’t do so well. This is This is the current situation, and we have to accept it. We still have injured players, which makes the situation even more challenging. We have three players who arrived late. Our players are trying their best, but we need to do more. Sometimes we can't achieve what we want. This is part of football. In training and on the bench, I see that they are giving their best,” he began by saying, recognizing that there is a lot to be done. a certain lack of confidence due to the results."

"This insecurity is a problem. normal. É Of course we are not confident after a defeat. We need to do things well and efficiently. We need to be strong and play compactly,” emphasized the Swiss coach, who is currently playing in a compact manner. in the role since the 2018/19 season. "In recent years, I have always maintained my approach and way of working, as well as my analysis. We are not going through an easy phase, and we need to maintain a positive attitude, avoiding falling into a negative spiral", he added.

"We have around 73 thousand seats in the stadium. SC Braga requested around 500 tickets for the visitors area, but only sold 250. We have the capacity to sell more tickets. É It is a great satisfaction to know that they will be there. Confidence is not there. high at the moment, and support is strong. more important than ever. The players are ready. It will be a unique opportunity,” he concluded.

"We suffered a defeat that is very painful, but we need to recover. We had a very good 35 minutes and took a 2-0 lead. SC Braga managed to close the gap before the break, without deserving it, and at the beginning of the second half they tied 2-2. We tried everything to regain the lead, but we ended up losing a game that was completely under our control. I'm very disappointed, as the team didn't deserve this result," he said in the press room.

Probably Union Berlin!

Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Kral, Aaronson, Gosens; Fofana, Behrens.
How do I get to Union Berlin?

Union Berlin comes into the game with six straight defeats, including in the Bundesliga and Champions League. In the middle of the week, the team was defeated by Braga, at home, after having scored 2-0.
Borussia Dortmund

Photo: Disclosure/Bundesliga
The game will be played at Signal Iduna Park

The Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin game will be played Signal Iduna Park, with a capacity of Capacidade: 81.365 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
