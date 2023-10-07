Southampton FC vs Rotherham United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: Twitter Southampton FC

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Southampton FC vs Rotherham United live, as well as the latest information from St Mary's Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Southampton FC vs Rotherham United live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Southampton FC vs Rotherham United match live on TV and online?

The Southampton FC vs Rotherham United match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Southampton FC vs Rotherham United?

This is the kick-off time for the Southampton FC vs Rotherham United match on October 7, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 hrs. - 
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs. - 
Brazil: 11:00 hrs. - 
Chile: 10:00 hrs. - 
Colombia: 9:00 hrs. - 
Ecuador: 9:00 hrs. - 
Spain: 16:00 hrs. - 
Mexico: 8:00 hrs. - 
Paraguay: 10:00 hrs. - 
Peru: 9:00 hrs. - 
Uruguay: 11:00 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Rotherham United

One of the players to keep in mind in Rotherham United is Jordan Hugill, the 31 year old center forward born in England, has played 10 games so far in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, in the total of games he already has one assist and two goals, these against; Norwich City and Preston North England.
Key player at Southampton FC

One of the most outstanding players in Southampton FC is Adam Armstrong, the 26 year old English born center forward, has played 10 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of games he already has one assist and seven goals, these against; Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City twice, Q P R, Middlesbrough and Leeds United twice.
History Southampton FC vs Rotherham United

In total, the two sides have met 19 times, Rotherham United dominate the record with nine wins, there have been two draws and Southampton FC have won eight meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Rotherham United with 151 goals to Southampton FC's 133.
Actuality - Rotherham United

Rotherham United has been developing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 10 matches, is in the 23rd position of the standings with five points, this was achieved after winning one match, drawing two and losing seven, leaving a goal difference of -12, this after scoring nine goals and conceding 21.
  • Last five games

Huddersfield Town 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Millwall 3 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 1 Preston
Cardiff City 2 - 0 Rotherham United
Rotherham United 1 - 2 Bristol City

Actuality - Southampton FC

Southampton FC has had a bad performance in the EFL Championship 2023-2024, because after playing a total of 10 matches they are in the 11th position in the standings with 16 points, this score was achieved after winning five matches, drawing one and losing four, they have also scored 16 goals and conceded 20, for a goal difference of -4.
  • Last five matches

Southampton FC 1 - 4 Leicester City
Southampton FC 0 - 1 Ipswich Town
Middlesbrough 2 - 1 Southampton FC
Southampton FC 3 - 1 Leeds United
Stoke City 0 - 1 Southampton FC

The match will be played at the St Mary's Stadium

The match between Southampton FC and Rotherham United will take place at St Mary's Stadium in the city of Southampton (England), the stadium is where Southampton Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2001 and has a capacity for approximately 32,700 spectators.
Image: IMAGO
Image: IMAGO
Start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Southampton FC vs Rotherham United live, valid for matchday 11 of the EFL Championship 2023-2024.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
