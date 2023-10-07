Juventus vs Torino LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Juventus vs Torino Live Score Here
SERIE A!
Serie A normally consists of 20 teams that compete against each other in a double round format. Some of the most famous clubs in Serie A include Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, AS Roma and Napoli.
The competition is known for its tactical football, strong defensive teams and competitive games. It has a reputation for producing top-class defenders and goalkeepers.
Speak, Allegri!
"Moise Kean is here. well and will play. É It's sad not to have Chiesa and Vlahovic because they are very good, but these things are part of the game. Kenan Yildiz? I'll see, the Derby is great. This is important and above all for us it can serve as another advance in the classification. We are calm. Gunners? We have Kean, Arek Milik and Yildiz, in midfield we have Adrien Rabiot, who is great. a player who scores goals, Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti, who will start scoring goals soon, and then several defenders who are always dangerous in dead ball situations."
"We faced a Torino team that was difficult to play against, an aggressive team led by Ivan Juric, who is the best team. an excellent coach. The results he achieved and the growth of his players speak for themselves. As I said, the remaining players on the squad are doing well, which will determine the outcome of the season. Our picks for tomorrow's game. We will have to play a good game in all aspects."
"Settle for a point? We were not satisfied in Bergamo, as we were unable to be effective in the offensive phase. Atalanta is They are a strong team and they also showed it against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League. Tomorrow will be It's a different game, the stadium will be open. It's packed and our fans will give us a hand. É It is important that we face these challenges together. We are not satisfied with any result other than victory. Tomorrow will be It's a classic and they are always special games. In ball management and passing, we will, without a doubt, have to play a better game than Bergamo, aware of the value of the team we will face."
"The young people on the squad? I congratulate those who worked in the Youth Sector. At Juventus, it's I always need to play to win. We have to think about the present, which is this championship, with the aim of reaching the League of Champions, without, therefore, establishing limits."
Speak, Juric!
"I want to change this trend", continued Juric. "Our two realities are certainly very different, and this is what matters. The difference between the Turin derby and all other derbys. But in recent years, our games have all been very balanced, often decided by set pieces and some details." What will Torino have? What to add on this occasion? "É I need everything", replied the coach. "We need to be more aggressive, we need to try to repeat the last performances against them, but trying to be tougher."
"Tameze will play as third defender on the right because we have no other solutions", he announced. Zima will be You are called up, "but you are not summoned," You're ready to play from the start. Then I won't recover anyone else," he said, making it clear that Vojvoda will not survive. Up front, Toro will confirm tradition, playing with two defensive midfielders and a center forward. "Sanabria won't play from the start, not in this game: against a three-man defense, I'd prefer to have two attacking midfielders and a central forward." What will be Zapata, "he arrives well, he always trains very well." The day before, Juric excluded Radonjic, and listening to his words it seems that also m h & aacute; Do you have any doubts that it will be possible? summoned: "It will be Radonjic game? No. With him even Now we went down, then up, then down and then we went down. you tired. Ilico? Your brain works fine."
CURIOSITIES!
The trophy awarded to the Serie A champion is called "Scudetto". The term "Scudetto" means "small shield" and it is It is a symbol of honor for the champion club.
The Giuseppe Meazza stadium, also known as San Siro, in Milan, is one of the best stadiums in the world. shared by rival clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan. É It is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world and is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. Known for its impressive architecture.
Great players such as Paolo Maldini, Franco Baresi, Alessandro Del Piero and Francesco Totti have spent their entire careers at a single club, demonstrating a rare devotion in a world where frequent transfers are rare. ;the common.
Serie A is It is one of the most watched football leagues in the world, with a passionate global fan base. Serie A games are broadcast in many countries.
GREATEST CHAMPIONS!
AC Milan is This is another extremely successful club in Serie A, with a rich history of titles. They had a highly successful period in the 1980s and 1990s and continue to be a competitive force in the league.
Inter, also known as Internazionale, has won several Serie A TIM titles over the years. They also had a notable period of success in the 2000s and 2010s.
Genoa is It is one of the oldest clubs in Italy and won several Italian champion titles in its first decades of existence.
Torino FC is This is another club with a respectable history in Serie A TIM, with several titles won.
HISTORY!
Serie A has a rich history of hosting some of the greatest football players of all time, including Diego Maradona, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Del Piero, Francesco Totti and many others.
Serie A has a large global following, and its games are broadcast in many countries around the world. She has a solid fan base, both in Italy and internationally.