Estoril vs Benfica LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

Watch Estoril vs Benfica Live Score Here
Speak, Roger Schmidt!
"Physically, I don't see a problem. They have worked very hard and have already achieved success. they had some opportunities to play. As already As I said before, it is not It's very easy for a player to quickly adapt to our style of play as a striker, especially when they haven't done pre-season. He arrived when the season started and now we have to try to integrate him so that he feels at home. Willingness on the field for all the tasks he needs to perform: with the ball, without the ball and finding spaces. He was more used to being a more fixed striker, with two wingers and a lot of crossing, where he had to be available in front of the attack. Now he has more players around him and greater involvement in combinations, and for that, it is necessary I need some time. Sometimes it is It's faster, but we have time. We are having success in games this season, it's true. Of course we lost some, but overall we are doing well. We are not at the highest level, but at a level sufficient to win games and integrate players like Arthur [Cabral]."
"It is not; It is a golden rule that one of the ways is always correct. We have to adjust when necessary. At the moment, as I said, we are not at a very, very high level. Sometimes the balance in the game is not balanced. perfect, between defense and attack. This year, we are struggling a little more to be reliable during 90 minutes in tactical terms. Opponents have had more opportunities than last year, so we need to improve that. In attack, now We demonstrated fantastic football, creating several opportunities, but sometimes we stopped a little, despite the intensity and focus on the field. This is Our main task is to increase intensity, intensity consistency and have top quality for 90 minutes. This is The big question now. Of course, if the players are doing very well, we don't need to change, but if they aren't, we need to make changes. We cannot play with players who are not in top form when there is a chance. others excelling in training. I always have to choose our best formation to play at a top level. At the moment, there is no It's a clear starting eleven, so we need to make changes as necessary."
"He's here. You are always happy [smiling], even when you are not happy. called up to the National Team. When you step onto the pitch, when you put on your boots and touch the ball... you are there. always happy! É a player who loves football every second. Now, being called up to the National Team is a big deal. a great reward for him and an honor. I haven't talked to him about it yet, because I was coming to the press conference. We are happy for him and Antônio [Silva]; we have two young players trained at Benfica Campus called up to a great team in Europe. In my opinion, Portugal is the best. one of the best teams in Europe and if they are part of it, it's a must. because they are two very good players. It means that our training department developed both players perfectly. I think the call-ups are fair, as they are playing at a very high level. Also because of their attitude and mentality; They are always very focused on the team. They have a lot of responsibility, work hard and have quality, otherwise they would not be part of the National Team. But, overall, the personality of António Silva and João Neves is unique. high level; They remain humble and don't think they are the best because they were called up to the National Team or because they played for Benfica. I like them a lot; I'm happy for them."
Benfica
Porto is It is another highly successful club in the Primeira Liga and for many years was the dominant team in Portuguese football. They have won numerous Primeira Liga titles.
Sporting CP is one of the oldest and most traditional clubs in Portugal. They have won several Primeira Liga titles throughout their history, including the 2020-2021 season title.
In Portugal, the three most popular and historically successful clubs are Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Futebol Clube do Porto and Sporting Clube de Portugal. They are known as "The Big Three" and have an intense rivalry in national competitions.
Eusébio da Silva Ferreira, better known as Eusébio, was one of the greatest football players in the history of Portugal. He is He is widely considered the greatest icon of Portuguese football and had a notable career at Benfica.
Estadio da Luz, home of Benfica, and Estádio do Dragão, home of Porto, are two of the most modern and iconic stadiums in Portugal. Both have capacity for tens of thousands of spectators and are frequently used for Primeira Liga games and European competitions.
Due to the historical links between Portugal and Brazil, many Brazilian players have played a significant role in Portugal's Primeira Liga over the years. Some of these Brazilian players have achieved great success in the league.
Some of the most famous clubs competing in the Portuguese Primeira Liga include Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Futebol Clube do Porto, Sporting Clube de Portugal, Sporting de Braga, Vitória Sport Clube (from Guimarães) and others.
The First League is one of the top football leagues in Europe and attracts talent from all over the world. Furthermore, Portuguese clubs that excel in the Primeira Liga often compete in European competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.