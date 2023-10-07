Luton Town vs Tottenham Hotspur preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

Luton Town face their toughest test of the season as the Hatters welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Kenilworth Road looking to hand Spurs their first defeat of the Premier League season.

The appointment of Ange Postecoglou from Celtic has proved to be an inspired one as Tottenham have started the season on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Last time out, Spurs were 2-1 winners against Liverpool as an own goal by Joel Matip gave the London outfit all three points against a Reds side playing with nine men after Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off.

Luton fell to Burnley as Lars Brunn Larsen scored the match winner six minutes from time to give the Clarets a 2-1 win. Despite the result, the Hatters remain 17th in the table, just one point and one place above the relegation zone.

Team news

Luton Town

The Hatters will be without Amari'i Bell as the defender injured his hamstring in the defeat to Burnley and will be replaced by Reece Burke.

Gabriel Osho (knee), Jordan Clark (ankle), Daniel Potts (ankle), and Albert Sambi Lokonga (hamstring) join Bell on the sidelines.

There was better news on midfielder Ross Barkley as manager Rob Edwards confirmed he will be available for selection after participating in full training this week.

The club also confirmed they have taken Andros Townsend in on a trial basis with the 32-year-old set to play for Luton's U-21 side in the Premier League Cup on Friday.

Tottenham Hotspur

James Maddison (knee) and Son Heung-Min (groin) have both been declared fit to play and will be in the starting XI for the trip to Kenilworth Road.

Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) and Rodrigo Bentacur (knee) are long-term absentees while Brennan Johnson (hamstring) and Ivan Perisic (knee) are doubtful.

Bryan Gil and Giovani Lo Celso should be restored to the bench after recovering from groin and quad issues, respectively.

Ones to watch

Alfie Doughty (Luton Town)

While Carlton Morris is the key man in attack as his goal-scoring ability is undeniable, it's also the play of Doughty that could help lead Luton to a shock win.

Photo: Mark Leech/Offsides/Offsides via Getty Images

Providing width in the final third to give the Hatters more versatility while at the other end staying compact to force everything in the middle to support the three center-backs, the 23-year-old provides versatility to Edwards.

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

His start to the season has been brilliant as the South Korean has already scored six times, trailing only Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race.

Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

After winning that honor in the 2021/22 season, last year was one to forget for Son but he seems to have rediscovered the form of two years and is the main reason for Spurs' brilliant start to this year.

Predicted lineups

Luton Town: Kaminski; Burke, Lockyer, Mengi; Doughty, Nakamba, Ruddock-Mpanzu, Kaboré; Ogbene, Brown; Morris

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Udogie, van de Ven, Romero, Porro; Bissouma, Sarr; Richarlison, Maddison, Kulusevski; Heung-Min

Previous meetings

Luton and Tottenham have not met since March of 1992 when the match finished in a goalless draw.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last nine matchups against the Hatters with the last Luton victory coming on November 21st, 1987 by a 2-0 scoreline.

The match has been selected for live television coverage in the UK with TNT Sports having all of the action.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 a.m. US time and 12:30 pm UK time.